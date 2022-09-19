Jeff Hafley wanted his staff to simplify things for Boston College's offensive line last week. The third-year head coach prioritized making the most of the inexperienced group's strengths rather than getting too complicated with scheme.

To a certain degree, it worked.

Although quarterback Phil Jurkovec was sacked three times against Maine Saturday night, BC posted its best Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade (77.9) of the season. The run blocking, on the other hand, was only marginally better. BC logged a 57.1 PFF grade in that department, and, before a 30-yard Pat Garwo III touchdown run in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, the Eagles were averaging just 2.5 yards per tote.

"We did simplify it, and I think that those guys blocked better than they had," Hafley said Sunday. "And I think there was improvement."

He added: "But then there were also a bunch of plays where we're supposed to be deucing back to the backside linebacker, and we hesitate, and that guy makes the play."

Hafley explained that he wants to continue to get more creative schematically around the O-Line to help out with run blocking and protection. That said, he conceded that the O-Line itself will have to take on more challenging assignments going forward, particularly as the level of competition picks up.

Hafley's hope is that, with some continuity, that group of five will be able to follow through.

"To get Nick Thomas in there with that group—if he plays this week, I want that group to be better than they were this past week. And, hopefully, we can add some stuff as they get experienced, and we can get more creative and put more on their plate."

Thomas, a former preferred walk-on, started at left tackle after filling in for Kevin Cline at right tackle in the second half at Virginia Tech. Cline is out for the year with an ACL tear, and Week 1 left tackle Ozzy Trapilo has missed the last two games with a knee injury of his own.

Hafley said Sunday he hopes Trapilo will be back for this week's game at Florida State. It's worth noting, though, that Trapilo was considered "day-to-day" by Hafley Tuesday of last week, and then he was reported as "week-to-week" in ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel's story over the weekend.

For the second game in a row, BC rotated redshirt junior Jackson Ness into the interior offensive line. Ness, who converted from defensive line to offensive line this offseason, spent most of fall camp at center, but he's primarily been lining up at guard the last two weeks. He's played at least 30 snaps against both Virginia Tech and Maine.

"One, I think he deserves to play," Hafley said of Ness. "And I think if there are guys that deserve to play, we need to get them in the game."

Hafley continued: "Two, I think it gives those guys a break, which I think they need throughout the course of the game. The other thing is, we're trying to get other guys ready to play in case we have more injuries. And the only way to do that is to get guys game reps."

Several Eagles have been discovering new roles of late, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Seven different BC players caught a pass in the win over Maine. True freshman wideout Joe Griffin, who Hafley said was sick most of last week, played a season-high 26 snaps against the Black Bears. Griffin and redshirt freshman Lewis Bond combined for three receptions in the victory.

Perhaps most notably, however, true freshman running back Alex Broome was second on the team in rushing with 32 yards on eight carries.

"If a guy is going to play meaningful snaps and help us win, then we need to play him," Hafley said. "It’s my job to take a close look at it and figure out who those guys are and play those guys."

Hafley said first-year BC offensive coordinator John McNulty could get players in quicker with the plays he wanted to call by being down on the sideline. Like many OCs, McNulty spent the first two games of the season in the booth.

"It's something John and I talked about as the week went on," Hafley said of McNulty's move to the sideline. "He just felt more comfortable being around the players, being on the field, getting a feel for them.

"I thought he did a really good job on the field. Brought a lot of good energy, good communication with the players. So we brought him down. And I think it worked out well."

Granted it was against an FCS opponent, but BC nearly doubled its total of 20-plus-yard plays from scrimmage this season Saturday night.

Still, the Eagles are going to need a more efficient effort to hang with Florida State on the road this week.