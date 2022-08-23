Ness Switched Sides of the Ball to Get on the Field at BC

Jackson Ness has been at Boston College as long as star wide receiver Zay Flowers. His first year in Chestnut Hill, Anthony Brown was QB1, running back AJ Dillon was trucking defenders and Steve Addazio was still head coach.

Ness was recruited by Addazio's staff. He was a three-star strong side defensive end from Upper Arlington, Ohio.

Except, the 6-foot-5 Ness barely saw the field at that position. He got in for one game as a freshman before redshirting that season. Then, after not playing at all in 2020, he made two appearances last year, registering one tackle. In total, he played 15 total defensive snaps in three years, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ness could have transferred. Or he could have walked away from the sport.

He did neither. He wanted to be on the field at BC.

"I mean, look around," Ness said in Alumni Stadium Sunday morning. "It's an awesome place. Great, special people are here, and I wanted to play here."

This offseason, Ness went to third-year head coach Jeff Hafley and asked to change sides of the ball. He wanted to go from defensive line, where he was buried on the depth chart, to offensive line, where the Eagles were retooling after losing three four players to the NFL.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for him coming in and saying that," Hafley said. "The guy's been here forever. ... It's just his mindset. It's what he's all about."

Ness had played left guard his senior year of high school, but he had never lined up at center before. That's where offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo plugged him in, right behind former four star Drew Kendall.

"Sometimes you make a move like that, and it works," Hafley said. "And [DeGuglielmo] felt like that one worked right away."