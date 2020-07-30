EagleAction - Quick Hitters: What to Know About BC’s New ACC Slate

For the first time in ACC football history, teams will play a 10-game conference schedule. There are no divisions, Notre Dame is in the mix for a league championship, and crossover matchups are more common than ever before. It’s both ambitious and intriguing. Boston College’s original fall schedule was essentially gutted to fit the bill. Now, the Eagles have five new ACC opponents, including four additional Coastal Division foes. Below is the list of the Eagles’ conference opponents and their 2019 records (Note: BC is hosting the teams in bold). ● Georgia Tech (3-9, 2-6) ● Pittsburgh (8-5, 4-4) ● North Carolina (7-6, 4-4) ● Notre Dame (11-2, 5-0 vs. ACC) ● Louisville (8-5, 5-3) ● Clemson (14-1, 8-0) ● Syracuse (5-7, 2-6) ● Virginia Tech (8-5, 5-3) ● Duke (5-7, 3-5) ● Virginia (9-5, 6-2) Here are some interesting tidbits about BC’s revised 2020 campaign. No FSU, N.C. State, or Wake Forest: Ever since BC joined the ACC in 2005, it has faced Florida State, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest each season. That won’t happen in 2020. Instead, the Eagles—who lead the all-time series against N.C. State and Wake Forest—are only playing three Atlantic Division teams. The only other ACC program that head coach Jeff Hafley’s team won’t see this fall is Miami. Travel Distance: Even though the Eagles won’t have to fly to Florida to play FSU or Miami, BC still has to make the trek to the Carolinas to play Duke and Clemson. Because BC and Syracuse are the northernmost ACC programs, they naturally have a ways to go on the road. Factor in the Eagles’ trip to the Carrier Dome and two games in Virginia, and BC has to travel 3,224 total miles during the 10-game schedule—the sixth-most of any ACC team, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Total travel distance for ACC teams with the new schedule: 1. Miami 4239 miles; 2. Pitt 3886 miles; 3. GT 3351 miles; 4. FSU 3319; 5. ND 3307. 6. BC 3224; 7. Cuse 3152; 8. Louisville 2492; 9. UVA 2489. 10. UNC 1919; 11. Clemson 1699. 12. NCSU 1586. 13. Wake 1372. 14. VT 1237. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 30, 2020

Another Round of the Holy War: After suffering an embarrassing 40-7 defeat in South Bend last season, the Eagles will get a chance to redeem themselves at home versus the Irish. This marks the first time BC and Notre Dame have squared off against one another in back-to-back seasons since 2011-12. The storyline every Eagles fan is following is whether transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec will get his immediate eligibility waiver and play against his old team. Bring on the Coastal: During BC’s 15-year stay in the ACC, the Eagles have never played more than three different Coastal Division teams in the same season. Since the conference expanded to 14 teams in 2013, BC has had six opponents from the Atlantic and two from the Coastal, year in and year out. In 2020, the Eagles will play six teams from the Coastal: Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Duke, and Virginia. BC is 5-3 in its last eight games versus Coastal programs. Virginia Tech is the Eagles’ permanent crossover opponent.

Here is what the ACC has put out as its anticipated fall schedule: pic.twitter.com/aRJPOPx8tU — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 29, 2020