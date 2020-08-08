EagleAction - Quick Hitters: Early Notes from Eagles Training Camp

During the first few weeks of training camp, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley wants to ease his players back into the swing of things. While a first-year head coach, the 41-year-old has seven years of NFL experience under his belt.

He’s using that to his advantage.

Hafley is approaching this year’s training camp like NFL coaches go about OTAs. He’s alternating intense and short practices to prioritize the physical health of his players. Friday was one of those lighter practices. It only lasted 75 minutes and wasn’t full speed, but rather “more of a three-quarter glide,” in Hafley’s words, where there was limited acceleration and deceleration to take some pressure off the players’ bodies.

That way, players get the mental reps without having back-to-back days of hard workouts, Hafley told reporters after Friday morning’s practice.

“We’re trying to make sure everyone’s ready,” Hafley said. “Today was a lot shorter, way shorter. The periods were cut, the plays were cut. I wanted everything to look fast, feel fast—the urgency on and off the field, the bend, the pad-level, the eyes, the angles, the leverage.”

It’s only two days into training camp, but the rookie head coach and his players have already gotten a taste of live football amid the pandemic.

Here are some quick hitters about the start of Eagles training camp:

The “Splash Shield” isn’t perfect, but players are managing just fine: Like many other programs across the country, BC is using Schutt’s new “Splash Shield” helmet attachment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases. The product is made from clear optical material and has small slits where velcro is used to tie the shield to the face mask. It comes in two parts, one for the top half of the face guard and one for the bottom.

Since BC is continuing to wear its Under Armour visors, it’s only using the Splash Shield’s bottom attachment in order to protect players from the outward propulsion of respiratory droplets.

“It’s just another way to try to do everything we can to keep these guys safe,” Hafley said. “So if it means wearing a mask, a shield, and if it fogs up a little bit, it fogs up a little bit. The players have been great—they haven’t even said anything about them. But they’re all wearing them.”

When asked about the effectiveness of the face guard, cornerback Brandon Sebastian was honest about the equipment’s pitfalls, while providing a makeshift solution to the shield’s breathability problems.

“To me, it’s kind of like wearing a visor, but like on the lower part of my face mask,” the redshirt junior said. But it’s kind of hard to breathe a little bit, cause when I get going and start sweating a lot, it starts fogging up a little bit. But I just take the helmet off, throw on my mask, and I’m usually fine. I catch my breath like that.”