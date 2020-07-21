Position Overview: Offensive Line
From 1999 to 2015, Boston College had 15 offensive linemen selected in the NFL Draft. The program had 34 total draftees during that span. In other words, 44 percent of BC’s NFL Draft picks over the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news