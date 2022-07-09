North Crowned ACC Female Athlete of the Year for Second Year in a Row

Charlotte North repeated as the Tewaaraton Award winner last month. And, on Friday, the former Boston College lacrosse superstar repeated as the ACC Female Athlete of the Year.

Just as North was the fifth player to win the Tewaaraton back-to-back years, she is the fifth female athlete to earn ACC Female Athlete of the Year recognition two straight years—and the first since Duke women's basketball player Alana Beard in 2003-04.

North was atop the ballot for the ACC Female Athlete of the Year Award, which is named in memory of former Winston-Salem Journal journalist Mary Garber. North received 27 votes. Next was Virginia swimmer Kate Douglass with 16 and Florida State's Jaelin Howell with 12.

"I couldn't be more honored and humbled to be named the ACC Female Athlete of the Year," North said in a BC Athletics statement. "To earn this award in a very competitive conference with all of the excellent and inspiring athletes is a dream come true. I want to thank my coaches and teammates for always supporting me, pushing and making me a better person and player. This is because of them."

She continued: "I couldn't be more happy to have played here and be a part of the BC family and community."

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, who led the Panthers to an ACC title and was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, is the ACC Male Athlete of the Year.

North was also named ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year and nominated for the Best College Athlete in Women's Sports ESPY in June. The first-team All-American was the top pick in the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse College Draft.

North finished her college career with 358 goals, the most by any player in the sport's history. In 2021, her first full season with BC after transferring from Duke, she set the sport's single-season goals record (which has since been broken). But, that season, she guided the Eagles to their first-ever national title.

The Dallas native piloted the Eagles back to the National Championship—marking BC's fifth consecutive appearance in the title game—with a team-leading 92 goals and a career-high 115 points, not to mention 139 draw controls, this season.

North finished her fifth and final campaign of her college career third in goals, fourth in draws and fifth in points.

Since the season's end, she's been an integral part of Team USA's run to the 2022 World Lacrosse Championship final, along with former BC standouts Sam Apuzzo and Dempsey Arsenault. The Americans take on Canada in a gold medal game Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Then she's set to compete in the second season of Athletes Unlimited, starting on July 21.