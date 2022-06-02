North Repeats as Tewaaraton Award Winner
Underneath her fierce eye black is an infectious smile. Behind her 358 career goals—the most in NCAA history—is a humble leader.
Charlotte North has transcended the game and, on Thursday night, she cemented herself as one of, if not, the greatest to ever do it. Boston College's superstar attacker became the fifth player in the sport's history to win the Tewaaraton award multiple times, repeating as the most prolific player in women's college lacrosse.
The other finalists were North Carolina attacker Jamie Ortega, UNC midfielder Ally Mastroianni, Maryland attacker Aurora Cordingley and Syracuse attacker Meaghan Tyrrell.
Sam Apuzzo (2018) is the only other BC player to have won the Tewaaraton Award.
Earlier this week, North was also crowned IWLCA Attacker and Player of the Year for the second season in a row. The All-American finished the year with a career-high 115 points, scoring 92 goals—the third most in the country—and dishing out 23 assists, which tied a single-season personal best she first set at Duke in 2019. Her 32 free-position goals were the most in Division I this year.
North also won 139 draw controls this year. That's good for eighth nationally.
North wrapped up the year third in the country in expected goals added (EGA) per game (5.79), according to Lacrosse Reference. The next closest Tewaaraton finalist was Cordingley, who ranked 24th (4.10) in that category. EGA is an advanced metric designed to "get to a standard view of how many equivalent goals a player generated," per Lacrosse Reference, regardless of position.
The Dallas, Texas, native registered 16 hat tricks this season, including eight games with five or more goals. She turned it on in the NCAA Tournament, too, piling up 17 goals across BC's fifth straight run to the National Championship. North found the back of the net at least three times in each of the Eagles' four tournament games.
Most notably, she scored six goals amid BC's comeback win over Maryland in the Final Four. Three of those came in the fourth quarter. Then she had four more in BC's NCAA title game loss to UNC.
North, who led BC to its first-ever national title in 2021, was selected as the first pick in 2022 Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse College Draft on Tuesday. She is the face of the game right now.
All season, kids lined up for her autograph after games. Her step-and-rip eight-meter shot as well as her ability to create despite double and triple teams have changed the way the sport is being played.
Her excellence was affirmed Thursday night at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.
North ends her college career as a two-time Tewaaraton winner.