North Repeats as Tewaaraton Award Winner

Underneath her fierce eye black is an infectious smile. Behind her 358 career goals—the most in NCAA history—is a humble leader.

Charlotte North has transcended the game and, on Thursday night, she cemented herself as one of, if not, the greatest to ever do it. Boston College's superstar attacker became the fifth player in the sport's history to win the Tewaaraton award multiple times, repeating as the most prolific player in women's college lacrosse.

The other finalists were North Carolina attacker Jamie Ortega, UNC midfielder Ally Mastroianni, Maryland attacker Aurora Cordingley and Syracuse attacker Meaghan Tyrrell.

Sam Apuzzo (2018) is the only other BC player to have won the Tewaaraton Award.

Earlier this week, North was also crowned IWLCA Attacker and Player of the Year for the second season in a row. The All-American finished the year with a career-high 115 points, scoring 92 goals—the third most in the country—and dishing out 23 assists, which tied a single-season personal best she first set at Duke in 2019. Her 32 free-position goals were the most in Division I this year.

North also won 139 draw controls this year. That's good for eighth nationally.