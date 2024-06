Both Marcelous Townsend and Bryce Lewis - high school teammates in Georgia - were on an OV to BC this weekend.



The two liked it around here enough to commit within 24 hours of the visit ending.



After Lewis announced earlier in the day, Townsend made it official about three hours later with his commitment to the Eagles on Instagram.



"Life ain't easy, but every day is a blessing," he wrote with a picture of himself in BC gear.



Townsend is a dynamic DB (most likely safety) who had offers from BC, App State, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Memphis, Western Kentucky and Wofford.