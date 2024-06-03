As I reported Sunday night, one OV from this weekend went so well that it resulted in a commitment on Monday.



Bryce Lewis - who will be playing tight end for BC - out of Rosewell, GA has committed to the program.



Here's what Lewis told me on Sunday night when I spoke with him:

"My mom, sister and I loved the visit. Getting a deeper view of the city, campus, and also a look into many things outside of football. Those things being life after football, when the NFL journey starts, and going to a school that will squeeze “the more” out of you. I love everything about the school. From the knowledge and experience of the coaches and their drive to develop each player, to the network of people spread throughout the city for job opportunities when football is all said and done."

"I'm committing there to play tight end. I’m not the average tight end. I can line up closer to the line and be used in run protection, or even be stretched out to be a deep ball threat...I'll be announcing my commitment to BC on Monday."



Lewis had offers from BC, TCU, Vandy, Maryland, Kansas State and Ariznoa. If you watch his Hudl tape, he's a lengthy receiver that can go up and get it, but his big body should suit him well at TE in this offense.