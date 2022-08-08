Maitre Even More Versatile After Playing Free Safety Last Season

A wooden lion pendant dangles around the neck of Boston College graduate defensive back Jason Maitre, just below his mane of dreads.

It's a fitting charm.

The 5-foot-10, 188-pound veteran DB plays with ferocity. Plus, he's part of an experienced BC secondary, which position coach—and associate head coach—Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has nicknamed the "jungle" since he arrived in 2020.

"The jungle is just a different place," Maitre said Friday. "If you're living in a jungle, you've gotta be ready to hunt, or you're gonna get killed. So I think that's what we live by."

Maitre said that the "jungle" is the backend's identity at this point.

It's arguably the strongest position group on the Heights. BC's secondary features All-ACC second-teamer Josh DeBerry, who thrived at nickel last season, rangy corner—and expert gunner—Elijah Jones, standout sophomore corner CJ Burton and mid-year Amari Jackson as well as strong safety Jaiden Woodbey—an All-ACC honorable mention in 2021—Maitre and true freshman Sione "Riz" Hala, who can play safety or linebacker.

"We got a lot of vets back there, a lot of three-, four-year starters and guys that have been around and played a lot of football," Maitre said. "The team's relying on us."

The Eagles ranked third in the country, and first in the ACC, last year in pass defense. Two years removed from allowing the ninth-most yards per game through the air and grading out as the 10th-worst Pro Football Focus pass coverage team in the country, BC allowed an ACC-best 173.5 passing yards per contest in 2021—an average of 72 yards fewer than the previous season when they jumped 40 spots to 82nd in the FBS.

Although opponents were running on BC more than they were going to the air, because of the Eagles' far less impressive rushing defense, the improvement in the backend is undeniable.

What's more, BC took a massive step without a completely healthy secondary. DeBerry missed the final two games of the season with an ankle injury. Maitre missed the last four games of the year with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

"I kind of got to that point where it wasn't worth it," Maitre explained to reporters Friday. "It was hurting a lot. It was popping out. So I'm like, 'No, I'm just gonna leave it and call it.'"