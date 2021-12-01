Livingston, Boumerhi Enter Transfer Portal

Boston College long snapper Aidan Livingston and place kicker Aaron Boumerhi were two-year starters for the Eagles from 2019-20.

They both entered the transfer portal this week.

Livingston was in the portal ahead of the 2021 season yet decided to return to BC. He lost a position battle in fall camp to Gunner Daniel, who transferred in from Wagner.

Daniel started all 12 regular season games and was part of a kicking unit that converted 35-of-36 extra points and 13-of-14 field goals.

Of course, the place kicker largely behind that performance was true freshman Connor Lytton, who was 11-of-12 with a pair of 40-plus-yard field goals. His first make was from 49 yards out against Missouri. He was also a perfect 25-of-25 on PATs.

Among qualifying ACC kickers (at least 75% of games played and 1.0 or more field goal attempts per game), Lytton led the conference in field goal percentage (91.7%).

He replaced Boumerhi, who suffered a season-ending hip injury in fall camp. It was the same hip that he has had surgically repaired twice.

Boumerhi was one of three ACC kickers in 2020 to make at least 14 or more field goals and post a field goal percentage of at least 80%. He was 16-of-20 and 30-of-30 on PATs. Most notably, Boumerhi drilled a 36-yard, game-winning field goal against Texas State.

Boumerhi has had an unconventional career that started with zero college offers, a preferred walk-on spot at Temple and an epic freshman season. He was forced out of Temple after Rod Carey was brought in. With Boumerhi still working his way back to full strength, Carey wanted to go in a different direction at the position. So Boumerhi transferred to BC.

Two years later, he’s looking for another home to finish out his college career.