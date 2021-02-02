EagleAction - BC Adds Wagner LS Gunner Daniel

Now a graduate student, Daniel made the decision to transfer to BC in late November and still has two years of eligibility remaining.

Along with fellow mid-year transfers defensive tackle Khris Banks (Temple), linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley, and defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey (Florida State), Daniel enrolled in classes in January and is set to practice with the Eagles this spring, starting on March 20.

The Marysville, Ohio, native didn’t get to participate in the 2020 season after the Northeast Conference postponed fall sports because of COVID-19. This summer, however, he was named to the Preseason All-NEC team by Phil Steele.

2019 marked Daniel’s second year manning Wagner’s long snapping duties. In addition to helping placekicker Eric Silvester receive All-NEC accolades, he also logged a pair of tackles that season, one of which came against UConn.

He won the long snapping job in camp the previous year as a redshirt freshman and tacked on the first two tackles of his career.

Before arriving at Wagner, Daniel spent one year at Ball State, where he didn’t see any game action. The season followed a successful career at Marysville High School, in which he earned all-conference honors as a center and team captain during his senior year.

BC also added a grad transfer long snapper ahead of the 2020 season: TCU’s Donovan Cahill. Yet, for the second year in a row, underclassman Aidan Livingston got the starting nod. Livingston will be a junior next season.

Coming out of high school, Kohl’s Kicking ranked Daniel as the 34th-best long snapper in the nation.