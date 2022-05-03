Lindstrom Ready to Make Cowboys as UDFA: 'This Is Nothing Different'

Alec Lindstrom was the sixth-rated center in the 2022 class, according to ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. This past season, Lindstrom was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the best center in college football. He is one of five Boston College players to earn All-ACC first-team recognition at least twice. The others are quarterback Matt Ryan, offensive tackle Anthony Castanzo, linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back AJ Dillon, all of whom went in the first or second rounds of their respective drafts. To top it off, Lindstrom was tied for eighth among all NFL Combine-participating offensive linemen this year in the bench press (25 reps), tied for 12th in the vertical (29 inches), tied for 10th in the broad jump (9 feet, 3 inches), ninth in the three-cone (7.50) and 16th in the 20-yard shuttle (4.66). Lindstrom was supposed to be drafted. Instead, he was overlooked for seven rounds, just like he was overlooked at Shepherd Hill Regional High School, where the former two-star recruit received only two offers: one from BC and one from UMass. “I came into Boston College at 220 pounds,” Lindstrom said. “No one thought I could, but I took the most of my opportunity. And that’s all you need. Coach [Steve] Addazio believed in me, and he took a shot on a kid. That’s what the Cowboys are doing. “They believe in me. They’re taking a shot.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Cb29t4oC877iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9h bGluZHN0cm9tNzA3MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWxpbmRzdHJv bTcwNzA8L2E+IGhhcyBhZ3JlZWQgdG8gdGVybXMgd2l0aCB0aGUgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYWxsYXNjb3dib3lzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkYWxsYXNjb3dib3lzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkZMRWFnbGVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkZMRWFnbGVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVm5nYmpPMUlFSiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zu Z2JqTzFJRUo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQkMgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBCQ0Zvb3Ri YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JDRm9vdGJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE1MjA5MDgzNzI4NTMzNzQ5NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+TWF5IDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Lindstrom signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent Saturday night. He was one of three Eagles O-Linemen to catch on as UDFAs this year. Tyler Vrabel landed with Alec’s older brother, Chris, in Atlanta, and Ben Petrula ended up with the Cleveland Browns. Of course, Zion Johnson headlined the class by going 17th overall to the Los Angeles Chargers. Unlike Chris—who went 14th overall to the Falcons in 2019—Alec had to wait three days before learning his future. The younger Lindstrom said that watching the TV the whole time was “stressful to say the least.” He noted, however, that he and his agent were prepared for the worst. Lindstrom explained that they had team depth charts lined up of potential UDFA destinations. In addition to weighing which teams gave Lindstrom the best chance to make the active roster, he also considered which teams were offering the most guaranteed money. It came down to Dallas and Minnesota, but Lindstrom ended up going with the Cowboys.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db29sIG1vbWVudCBoZXJlIGZyb20gbGFzdCBuaWdodCYjMzk7cyBF YXN0LVdlc3QgU2hyaW5lIEJvd2wuIFNjcmVlbiBwYXNzIGZyb20gRUogUGVy cnkgdG8gU0RTVSBSQiBQaWVycmUgU3Ryb25nIEpyLiBnb2VzIGZvciBzaXgu PGJyPjxicj5CdXQgQkMgQyBBbGVjIExpbmRzdHJvbSBoZWxwcyBtYWtlIGl0 IGhhcHBlbi4gQ2xpbWJzIHRvIHRoZSBzZWNvbmQgbGV2ZWwgYW5kIGJsb2Nr cyBMb3Vpc3ZpbGxlIERCIFF3eW5udGVycmlvIENvbGUgdG8gZnJlZSB1cCB0 aGUgc2lkZWxpbmUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sTFo1VjVVSzNJ Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vbExaNVY1VUszSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmR5 IEJhY2tzdHJvbSAoQGFuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4OTY0NTkzMjc0 ODcwOTg4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA0LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=