Lindstrom Ready to Make Cowboys as UDFA: 'This Is Nothing Different'
Alec Lindstrom was the sixth-rated center in the 2022 class, according to ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. This past season, Lindstrom was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the best center in college football.
He is one of five Boston College players to earn All-ACC first-team recognition at least twice. The others are quarterback Matt Ryan, offensive tackle Anthony Castanzo, linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back AJ Dillon, all of whom went in the first or second rounds of their respective drafts.
To top it off, Lindstrom was tied for eighth among all NFL Combine-participating offensive linemen this year in the bench press (25 reps), tied for 12th in the vertical (29 inches), tied for 10th in the broad jump (9 feet, 3 inches), ninth in the three-cone (7.50) and 16th in the 20-yard shuttle (4.66).
Lindstrom was supposed to be drafted. Instead, he was overlooked for seven rounds, just like he was overlooked at Shepherd Hill Regional High School, where the former two-star recruit received only two offers: one from BC and one from UMass.
“I came into Boston College at 220 pounds,” Lindstrom said. “No one thought I could, but I took the most of my opportunity. And that’s all you need. Coach [Steve] Addazio believed in me, and he took a shot on a kid. That’s what the Cowboys are doing.
“They believe in me. They’re taking a shot.”
Lindstrom signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent Saturday night. He was one of three Eagles O-Linemen to catch on as UDFAs this year. Tyler Vrabel landed with Alec’s older brother, Chris, in Atlanta, and Ben Petrula ended up with the Cleveland Browns. Of course, Zion Johnson headlined the class by going 17th overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Unlike Chris—who went 14th overall to the Falcons in 2019—Alec had to wait three days before learning his future. The younger Lindstrom said that watching the TV the whole time was “stressful to say the least.” He noted, however, that he and his agent were prepared for the worst.
Lindstrom explained that they had team depth charts lined up of potential UDFA destinations. In addition to weighing which teams gave Lindstrom the best chance to make the active roster, he also considered which teams were offering the most guaranteed money. It came down to Dallas and Minnesota, but Lindstrom ended up going with the Cowboys.
“Being able to kind of pick and choose between the two and talking to some people in my support staff, [Dallas] was the best option,” Lindstrom said. “Once the time came toward the middle to the end of the seventh round, we were like, ‘Oh crap, we gotta get going.’
“But we prepared for it. So we were able to make that decision as soon as the draft ended.”
Signing with Dallas also meant that Lindstrom was reuniting with an old high school teammate, tight end Sean McKeon, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020. McKeon recorded his first career reception last year against Chris and the Falcons and then his first career touchdown on Thanksgiving Day versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
Two Shepherd Hill Regional alums on one NFL team?
“That’s a pretty cool story in itself,” Lindstrom said. “And then having someone there that I know that can kind of help me out a little bit as we get started is amazing.”
Lindstrom will carve his own path, though. He’s unapologetically himself. And it was BC head coach Jeff Hafley’s advice to him to stay that way as he went through the NFL Draft process.
“I talked to Coach Hafley last night, had a nice conversation with him,” Lindstrom said Sunday. “And through this whole draft, he was like, ‘Hey, man, you need me to call anybody, you need anything, just let me know.’”
Lindstrom continued: “And then after I signed with Dallas, he was like, ‘I’m super stoked for you, man. If you ever need anything, I’m here for you. I always will be.’"
Lindstrom emphasized that the support he’s received from not only Hafley but everyone at BC has been “unreal.” Additionally, he’s gotten heaps of love from his family and friends in Dudley, Massachusetts, where the Lindstroms were putting on a catered lunch party Sunday.
“We got some good sandwiches, some pasta salad, potato salad—everything,” a smiling Lindstrom said while wearing a custom Cowboys shirt his family made the night before.
“The party and the people are great, but the food’s even better. I’m super excited.”
Lindstrom, the host of his own food review show "Ric's Reviews," hasn’t changed. Neither has his career arc.
He’s using that as motivation.
“My whole life, I’ve worked for everything I’ve had,” Lindstrom said. “So this is nothing different. BC prepared me for everything. I’m gonna go, and I’m gonna work, and I’m gonna compete.
“All you need is one opportunity. And I have that opportunity. Now it’s time to take advantage of it.”