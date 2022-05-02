New City, Same Mindset: Johnson’s Prepared for Position and Scheme Change

Zion Johnson knows what a football field is supposed to feel like. The 6-foot-3, 314-pound former Boston College offensive lineman lifts barefoot to train muscles in his feet so that he can have more control over his frame on the gridiron.

But when the Los Angeles Chargers’ first-round selection checked out SoFi Stadium, his new home, this weekend, he was met with a peculiar sensation.

“It’s insane,” Johnson said of the $5 billion stadium Sunday. “It’s like some glass palace. It’s like a wonder of the world.

“The turf literally felt like I was walking on clouds.”

Much of Johnson’s first full day in Southern California was fantastical—to him, at least.

“The first thing I said is, ‘It literally looks like TV,’” Johnson noted of Los Angeles.

The Bowie, Maryland, native had never been to LA before this weekend. He grew up in Maryland, started his college career in North Carolina at Davidson and then transferred to BC for his final three seasons.

Now the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Johnson is off to the West Coast. And, as much as Johnson likes the cold weather, he said he’s ready for a change of pace.

It’s not where he expected to go, though. Johnson was surprised to hear his name called as early as he did.

“I was sitting with Coach [Jeff] Hafley and talking to my agent,” Johnson recalled. “Midway through a sentence, I get a call. I just pause, and I picked up. The caller ID said ‘Chargers Football.’ Everyone went silent because they had no idea what happened. I just went silent for a little bit. And then I said, ‘Thank you, Mr. Spanos.’ And they all realized it was the Chargers, and everybody went crazy.”