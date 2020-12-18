EagleAction - LB Isaiah McDuffie Enters Name in 2021 NFL Draft

Following a season in which he registered a career-high 107 total tackles—the fourth most in the nation—Isaiah McDuffie has decided to take the next step and enter his name into the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Going to Boston College was one of the best decisions I ever made,” McDuffie said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Boston College took me in as a 17-year-old, then four years later, created a man. Throughout my time I formed many great relationships that will last a lifetime.

“I want to say thank you to my teammates, coaches, strength staff, medical staff, equipment staff, and everyone affiliated now and previously with the Boston College program.”

McDuffie, nicknamed the “bloodhound,” piled up 10-plus tackles in seven games this year, at one point stringing together four consecutive outings where he reached double-digits. He set a career high with 16 total tackles against No. 2 Notre Dame. McDuffie had nine solos in back-to-back weeks at home versus Texas State and then-No. 12 North Carolina. And, in the season opener, he picked off Duke’s Chase Brice and returned the interception 23 yards. During that three-game span, he also recorded three sacks.

Having McDuffie back in the second level alongside Max Richardson was a welcome sight for Eagles fans after the Buffalo, New York, native missed all but four games of the 2019 campaign. Offseason knee surgery cost McDuffie most of that season, however, he came back for the final month of play, combining for 23 total tackles in the regular season finale and Birmingham Bowl.

Still, it was a disappointing junior season for a linebacker who had broken out the previous year. In 2018, McDuffie logged the second-most total tackles (85) on the team, as well as 5.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. Then a sophomore, McDuffie really made a name for himself in the back half of the season. In fact, he tallied 68 total tackles in the final seven games of the season, including 25 amid BC’s critical two-game crossover sweep of ACC Coastal foes Miami and Virginia Tech.

McDuffie finishes his BC career with 233 total tackles, 15.5 TFLs, and 8.5 sacks.

He’ll hope to hear his name called this coming spring. Matt Milano, the Buffalo Bills’ starting weakside linebacker, was the last BC linebacker to be selected in the draft. He was scooped up by Buffalo in the fifth round back in 2017.

“We are excited for Isaiah as he begins the next chapter of his football career, and we wish him well,” head coach Jeff Hafley said, per BC Athletics. “We look forward to watching Isaiah play on Sundays.”