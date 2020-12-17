EagleAction - TE Hunter Long declares for NFL Draft

After a year of outstanding contributions on the field for the Boston College football program in Jeff Hafley's first year, tight end Hunter Long has announced his intentions to enter next year's NFL Draft.

The decision probably shouldn't come as too much of a surprise because Long established himself as one of the nation's top tight ends in 2020.

Long had 57 receptions for 685 yards and five touchdowns as one of Phil Jurkovec's favorite targets.

Last year in 2019 he averaged 18 yards per reception as only a sophomore.

Long's announcement message was posted on Twitter.

It read in part, "To my brothers at BC, I would not have wanted to play next to anyone else. The brotherhood we formed will last forever and I can't wait to watch you all achieve greatness."

Earlier this month Long was named a semifinalist for the Mackey Award, given annually to the nation's top tight end.

In a statement joined with Long's announcement Hafley said, “We could not be happier and more supportive of Hunter’s decision to enter the NFL Draft. Hunter has been a terrific ambassador on and off the field for our program and we can’t wait to watch him play on Sundays.”