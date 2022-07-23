Jurkovec, Flowers Examples of the 'Good Stories' in Today's FBS

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers had his choice of six-figure offers from NIL companies, each that would have required him to enter the portal and transfer to a specific school. But Flowers—one of 14 children in a single-parent household—prioritized his loyalty to BC over what he called "life-changing" money in Pete Thamel's May ESPN story. Eagles starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec could have sat out the rest of 2021 when he suffered a season-threatening fracture to his throwing hand Week 2 at UMass. After all, Jurkovec is BC's best pro prospect under center since Matt Ryan, and any less-than-healthy tape could have jeopardized his draft stock—particularly if he declared for this year's draft, which was the expectation ahead of last season. But Jurkovec returned to the field as soon as he was cleared to do so, regardless of the fact that he had just 50% grip strength. And, although he experienced a roller coaster of a final four regular season games—even battling the flu in the finale versus Wake Forest—Jurkovec helped BC win two ACC games and clinch bowl eligibility for the sixth year in a row. "Once the doctor came back and said that the bone was fully healed, and I was fine to play, then I needed to get back out there, Jurkovec told ACC Network Wednesday. "I wasn’t fully healthy, but I was healthy enough to play." Flowers and Jurkovec are the faces of BC football, and third-year head coach Jeff Hafley believes they are players who genuinely represent the beauty of college football. "Everybody wants to talk about all these things that are wrong—NIL, transfer portal, conference realignment—we need good stories," Hafley said during this week's ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. "Stories like Phil. Stories like Zay."

Phil Jurkovec speaking with the ACC Network "Huddle' crew during Wednesday's portion of ACC Kickoff (Photo courtesy of BC Football).

Flowers walked to the podium Wednesday with a beaming smile, ranging ear to ear. It was just as bright as his gold chain necklace, which is adorned with two pendants: his jersey number, No. 4, and the letter "X" for his full name, Xavien. "I think I get it from my family, my brothers and sisters," Flowers said, when asked about his infectious smile. "We all just enjoy and kept a smile on my face about everything we did." The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native is one of the youngest in his family. Now, however, he's one of the oldest in BC's wide receiver room. With that veteran tag comes added responsibility. Flowers is well aware. He and redshirt senior wideout Jaelen Gill have adopted a greater leadership role this offseason following the arrival of new wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt. Flowers wants touches, and Hafley's planning on getting him those in bunches, even on special teams. Part of the reason why, however, is that Flowers knows that the more he gets the ball, the more the field opens up for his teammates. That was the case in 2020 when the speedy wideout ranked 18th nationally with 892 receiving yards and first in the ACC with nine receiving touchdowns. “We need to get this guy the ball more," Hafley said. "I told him, he’s not going to be able to go out after games this year, he’s going to be so tired. He’s going to return punts. He’s going to touch the ball over and over again." Flowers, who was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list earlier this week, is 70 catches, 822 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns away from leaving BC as the school's all-time leading receiver.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FdmVuIHdpdGhvdXQgUGhpbCBKdXJrb3ZlYyBmb3Igc2l4IGdhbWVz LCBCQyBXUiBaYXkgRmxvd2VycyB3YXMgdGllZCBmb3IgM3JkIGluIHRoZSBB Q0MgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24gd2l0aCA2IGNhdGNoZXMgb2YgNDArIHlhcmRzLjxi cj48YnI+SGUmIzM5O3MgZ290dGVuIG1vcmUgYW5kIG1vcmUgc2VwYXJhdGlv biBmcm9tIERCcyBldmVyeSB5ZWFyIGhlJiMzOTtzIGJlZW4gb24gdGhlIEhl aWdodHMuPGJyPjxicj5BdmVyYWdlZCBhIHRlYW0tYmVzdCAyLjI3IHlkcy9y b3V0ZSBydW4sIHBlciBQRkYuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vRnNt aHRONWpPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb0ZzbWh0TjVqTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBBbmR5IEJhY2tzdHJvbSAoQGFuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3 MDQ1MDgyNzM2NjE3NDcyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAxMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

He'll likely need Jurkovec for a full season to hit those marks. And, if Jurkovec is to blossom into the first-round quarterback some think he can be, he'll need Flowers at 100% all year. They need each other, and they know that—but it's not a transactional relationship. Flowers and Jurkovec are close, on and off the field. Both recognize each other's game. "We both have the ability to make big plays happen at any time," Flowers said. "Phil can run the ball. He can throw the ball. I feel like the more I touch the ball, the more things happen." Flowers noted that "we didn't finish what we started." They're in it together, and Flowers thinks they can be the best QB-WR tandem in the ACC. If that happens, it would be the perfect ending for Jurkovec's herky-jerky college football career that's been filled to the brim with adversity. Jurkovec, a 6-foot-5 dual-threat gunslinger, was the 87th-best recruit in the Class of 2018, according to Rivals.com. The four star chose Notre Dame after an illustrious four years at Pine-Richland High School in Pittsburgh, where he threw 39 touchdowns and just six interceptions as a senior, all while rushing for more than 1,200 yards and 24 scores. Jurkovec's stardom took a sabbatical in South Bend. He struggled to develop in then-Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly's system and attempted just 18 passes in two years behind Ian Book, at one point even considering a position change. Less than two weeks after Book announced his return for a fifth season at Notre Dame, Jurkovec transferred to BC, which was starting over with Hafley at the helm. Eventually, Jurkovec received an immediate-eligibility waiver, started his first game since high school and broke onto the scene as an NFL prospect. He threw for 300 or more yards in four of his first five games in an Eagles uniform. In his 10 games in 2020, Jurkovec amassed 2,558 passing yards, in addition to posting a 17:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 61% completion percentage, a clip that was fifth among BC quarterbacks since 2000. Plus, he was Houdini when the play broke down, leading the country in passing yards under pressure, according to Pro Football Focus. It's a "feel to the game" that comes from playing "razzle-dazzle" in the backyard as a kid, Jurkovec said.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIHdoZXJlIHRoZSBCZW4gUm9ldGhsaXNiZXJnZXIgY29t cGFyaXNvbnMgY29tZSBmcm9tLiBQaGlsIEp1cmtvdmVjIGV2YWRlcyB0d28g c2FjayBhdHRlbXB0cywgc3RlcHMgdXAgaW4gdGhlIHBvY2tldCwgcG9pbnRz IGZvciBKYWVsZW4gR2lsbCwgYW5kIGxhdW5jaGVzIGEgcGFzcyBiZWZvcmUg dGFraW5nIGEgYmlnIGhpdC48YnI+PGJyPkdpbGwgY29tZXMgZG93biB0aGUg MzQteWFyZCByZWNlcHRpb24gdG8gbW92ZSB0aGUgY2hhaW5zIG9uIDNyZC1h bmQtMTUuPGJyPjxicj5XaGF0IGEgcGxheS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL25kSXprS2pFMWMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uZEl6a0tqRTFjPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFuZHkgQmFja3N0cm9tIChAYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tL3N0 YXR1cy8xMzI3NzI1MzU3ODgxOTA5MjQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=