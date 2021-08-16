Impact Analysis: What Does the Onwuka Injury Mean for BC’s Defense?

It’s that time of the summer. The college football season is right around the corner, and excitement is mounting. Unfortunately, so are season-ending injuries.

Boston College experienced one of those this week when defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka reportedly suffered an injury during fall camp that will sideline him for the year.

After transferring from Buffalo ahead of the 2020 season, Onwuka started five games for the Eagles last year and appeared in 10 of the Eagles’ 11 contests.

He was part of a D-Line dependent on graduate transfers, all of whom won’t be contributing to BC this fall. Let’s break down what this injury means for Tem Lukabu’s defense.

What role did Onwuka play last year?

Onwuka was the Eagles’ second-best run defender in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus. His run defense grade of 74.6 trailed only that of defensive end Marcus Valdez (80.9). Onwuka played 366 snaps last year, with 337 of them coming at nose or defensive tackle. The Bowie, Maryland, native was tied for 68th nationally among all defensive linemen in run tackling stops with 12, per PFF. He totaled 19 tackles, including 12 solos and 2.5 TFLs. He also posted 1.5 sacks and forced a pair of fumbles.

What was his best game in 2020?

Onwuka’s most memorable performance came against No. 2 Notre Dame. At the time, BC had played nine straight games without a bye, but Onwuka wasn’t showing signs of fatigue. He made a season-high five tackles and created a potentially game-changing turnover.

Irish quarterback Ian Book fired a quick pass to running back Kyren Williams on an angle route, and Williams proceeded to duck under a Jahmin Muse tackle attempt. Just as he reached the first-down marker, however, Onwuka charged from behind and pried the ball loose from Williams, resulting in a BC fumble recovery that gave the Eagles the chance to tie the game late in the second quarter of a 24-16 matchup. BC ended up giving the ball right back to Notre Dame because of an Alec Lindstrom botched snap, but Onwuka’s athleticism didn’t go unnoticed.