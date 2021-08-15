Report: Injury bug bites BC football

It's always unfortunate when the injury bug bites, but it's never more untimely than when it bites right before the start of another college football season.

Unfortunately for Boston College, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel is reporting that BC is dealing with such a situation right now.

According to Thamel, senior defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka, formerly a Buffalo transfer, will miss the 2021 football season due to an injury he suffered during camp.

Onwuka was a graduate transfer for Boston College with two years of eligibility last season. In five starts during the COVID-impacted 2020 season the undersized 5'11, 290-pound native of Bowie, Md., had 19 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks with two fumbles forced.

Onwuka began his college football career as a walk-on for Buffalo. Before that he wrestled at Niagara County C.C.

Onwuka's peak impact last year came against Notre Dame. In that game he registered five tackles and forced a fumble.

He was in line to make a substantial contribution to BC in 2021 as part of a defense that was looking to take a step forward to complement one of the league's more interesting offenses.

Onwuka's five starts came at nose tackle against Duke, Texas State, North Carolina, Pitt, and Syracuse, with TJ Rayam getting the rest of the starts at that position.