How Did BC Prospects Fare in East-West Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl?

The pre-draft process this winter is strikingly similar to what it was three years ago for Boston College NFL prospects. A former Eagles offensive lineman might have just played his way into the first round with a head-turning Senior Bowl week. Another BC tight end could hear his name called on Day Three. And, while they might not go nearly as high in the draft, a few Eagles defensive players could come off the board, too. The parallels were easier to see after this past week, which featured the two major pre-draft all-star games: the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas and the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. So, without further ado, here’s how BC’s four participating players performed:

East-West Shrine Bowl

Date: Thursday Feb. 3 Final Score: 25-24 West Offensive MVP: Brown QB EJ Perry (East) Defensive MVP: Navy LB Diego Fagot (East)

C ALEC LINDSTROM Lindstrom is the second-highest rated BC player in this year’s draft class, according to ESPN, which has him 210th overall on its prospect rankings board. That’s perhaps the biggest distinction between this Eagles group and the 2019 class that saw offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (Alec’s older brother), defensive end Zach Allen, strong safety Will Harris and tight end Tommy Sweeney get drafted. This year’s crop features a pair of touted offensive linemen—and two more (Tyler Vrabel and Ben Petrula) who are vying for a shot at the next level. The last time BC had two or more O-Linemen go in the same draft was 2015. Lindstrom, who posted a 87.3 Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade since 2019—first among ACC centers—was pushed back into the pocket a bit during the practice week but bounced back in the actual game. That said, he did have some snap exchange issues, which, of course, haunted him the last few years at BC. The mistimed snap at Clemson comes to mind, but he also, notably, soared a snap past quarterback Phil Jurkovec against Notre Dame in 2020 (when BC was driving with under two minutes left in the first half while trailing, 24-16).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaW5kc3Ryb20gaW4gYXQgY2VudGVyICZhbXA7IGhhcyBhIG1peHVw IHdpdGggUUIgRHVzdGluIENydW0gZnJvbSBLZW50IFN0YXRlIG9uIHRoZSAx c3Qgc25hcCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NocmluZUJv d2w/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNocmluZUJvd2w8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlRldBQT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlRldBQTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0l2 UXFIRkF0TFIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JdlFxSEZBdExSPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEtldmluIEouIFN0b25lIChAa3N0b25lMDYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va3N0b25lMDYvc3RhdHVzLzE0ODk0MTM4Mzkz OTMzNjYwMjc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgNCwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

What stands out about Lindstrom, however, is his athleticism and his bully-like blocking. He can climb to the second level, as seen on this screen pass from Perry to South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. that went for a touchdown. And he finishes defenders to the ground, blocking to the whistle and freeing up gaps for his ball carriers. Lindstrom is a two-time first-team All-ACC selection and a Rimington Trophy finalist for a reason.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db29sIG1vbWVudCBoZXJlIGZyb20gbGFzdCBuaWdodCYjMzk7cyBF YXN0LVdlc3QgU2hyaW5lIEJvd2wuIFNjcmVlbiBwYXNzIGZyb20gRUogUGVy cnkgdG8gU0RTVSBSQiBQaWVycmUgU3Ryb25nIEpyLiBnb2VzIGZvciBzaXgu PGJyPjxicj5CdXQgQkMgQyBBbGVjIExpbmRzdHJvbSBoZWxwcyBtYWtlIGl0 IGhhcHBlbi4gQ2xpbWJzIHRvIHRoZSBzZWNvbmQgbGV2ZWwgYW5kIGJsb2Nr cyBMb3Vpc3ZpbGxlIERCIFF3eW5udGVycmlvIENvbGUgdG8gZnJlZSB1cCB0 aGUgc2lkZWxpbmUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sTFo1VjVVSzNJ Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vbExaNVY1VUszSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmR5 IEJhY2tzdHJvbSAoQGFuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4OTY0NTkzMjc0 ODcwOTg4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA0LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CB BRANDON SEBASTIAN Sebastian was a four-year starter at BC. Sometimes he found himself at the right place at the right time, like when he scooped a Travis Etienne fumble and ran it back 97 yards at Clemson in 2020, or when he returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown against Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl the year before. But Sebastian also made things happen himself, starting with a critical third-quarter interception near the sideline at Virginia Tech that helped the Eagles lock up “College GameDay.” Then there was this past season when he played off instincts in overtime against Missouri, bailing out of zone coverage to sniff out a deep shot from quarterback Connor Bazelak—he boxed out 6-foot-5 wideout Keke Chism and came down with the game-clinching interception. Sebastian’s ball skills were on full display in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Here, he disrupts a pass to Western Kentucky wide receiver Jerreth Sterns. Sebastian, who is great at the high point, leaps to get both hands on the ball and isn’t far off from making the pick. He allowed just one reception in this game while playing 67 snaps and registering a 64.6 PFF coverage grade.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWJhc3RpYW4gd2l0aCB0aGUgUEJVL25lYXIgcGljay4gSGXigJlz IHNlZW4gYnkgZmFyIHRoZSBtb3N0IGFjdGlvbiBvZiB0aGUgbG9jYWwgZ3V5 cyAoZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25mbG5ldHdv cms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5mbG5ldHdvcms8L2E+KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NocmluZUJvd2w/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNocmluZUJvd2w8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A QkNGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8y MDNfYnJhbmRvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMjAzX2JyYW5kb248 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OQ1dxZGZEeTNSIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vTkNXcWRmRHkzUjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLZXZpbiBKLiBT dG9uZSAoQGtzdG9uZTA2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2tzdG9uZTA2L3N0YXR1cy8xNDg5NDM2MjAxODQxMDA4NjQyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Perhaps his most impressive play, though, came in run defense. On 2nd-and-Goal, Sebastian shot off the edge and went low on Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin. Sebastian’s hit stopped Corbin in his tracks, and the FSU prospect proceeded to be gang tackled to the ground by the East team. It was a good week in Vegas for Sebastian, who also excelled in 1-on-1 drills during practice.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWJhc3RpYW4gY29tZXMgaW4gJmFtcDsgbWFrZXMgYSBncmVhdCBw bGF5IG9uIDJuZCAmYW1wOyBnb2FsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQkNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQkNGb290 YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaHJpbmVC b3dsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTaHJpbmVCb3dsPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUZXQUE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZUZXQUE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vMjAzX2JyYW5kb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QDIwM19i cmFuZG9uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vanFzUzRBaGNGYSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pxc1M0QWhjRmE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2V2 aW4gSi4gU3RvbmUgKEBrc3RvbmUwNikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9rc3RvbmUwNi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4OTQxMTI0NTE0OTI0NTQ0ND9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Senior Bowl

Date: Saturday, Feb. 5 Final Score: 20-10 (National) MVP: Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey (National)

OL ZION JOHNSON Johnson can do it all, apparently. Versatility is preached and practiced up front at BC. The last few offseasons, Johnson has taken snaps at center, guard and tackle in spring ball and fall camp. He started a full season at left tackle in 2020 but established himself as a prospect on the interior. He decided to come back for one final season last winter, returned to left guard (yet still wound up playing 75 snaps at left tackle) and posted career-best PFF marks. Across the board. Johnson allowed just six pressures, was penalized only once and recorded an 84.4 run blocking grade and an 81.6 pass blocking grade. But he hadn’t played center in a game. Not until this past weekend in Mobile.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Cb3N0b24gQ29sbGVnZSBPTCBaaW9uIEpvaG5zb24sIHRoZSB0b3Ag Z3JhZGVkIGd1YXJkIGluIHRoZSBkcmFmdCwgc3RheWluZyBhZnRlciA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NlbmlvcmJvd2w/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHNlbmlvcmJvd2w8L2E+IHByYWN0aWNlIHdvcmtpbmcg b24gaGlzIGNlbnRlciBza2lsbHMuIFRoaXMgaXMgd2hhdCBORkwgc2NvdXRz IGFyZSBsb29raW5nIGZvci48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvVGhlRHJhZnRTdGFydHNJbk1PQklMRT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RoZURyYWZ0U3RhcnRzSW5NT0JJTEU8 L2E+4oSi77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9CZXN0b2Z0aGVCZXN0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jQmVzdG9mdGhlQmVzdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2Q1ajFZaUgzaW4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kNWoxWWlIM2luPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEppbSBOYWd5IChASmltTmFneV9TQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KaW1OYWd5X1NCL3N0YXR1cy8xNDg4OTY3OTM3 MDI1MjY1NjY3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

And, in front of a horde of NFL scouts and coaches, he more than held his own at the position against one of the most stacked defensive line classes in recent memory. Johnson, who was voted Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week by his peers, spent time after hours working on his shotgun snaps, even in Wednesday’s pouring rain. He wasn’t perfect. At times, Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey and UConn’s Travis Jones got the best of him in drills.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PVV9Gb290YmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IERMIFBl cnJpb24gV2luZnJleSBpcyBoYXZpbmcgREFZIGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2VuaW9yYm93bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ac2VuaW9yYm93bDwvYT4uIDxicj48YnI+QWJzb2x1dGVseSB3b3JrZWQg WmlvbiBKb2huc29uIGhlcmUsIHdobyBoYXMgYmVlbiBvbmUgb2YgdGhlIHRv cCBJT0wgZ3V5cyB0aGlzIHdlZWsuIFdpbmZyZXnigJlzIGVmZm9ydCBoYXMg YmVlbiBhd2Vzb21lLiBIZeKAmXMgbG9ja2VkIGluIHdpdGggZ29vZCByZXN1 bHRzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8yVHgxbDNCOGZUIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vMlR4MWwzQjhmVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUcmV2b3IgU2lr a2VtYSAoQFRhbXBhQmF5VHJlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1RhbXBhQmF5VHJlL3N0YXR1cy8xNDg4OTY2Nzk2MDExMDAzOTA5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

That said, Johnson did enough to demonstrate his ability to play center at the next level. He made a significant difference in the National team’s success on the ground. The former Davidson-turned-BC O-Lineman played 27 snaps, allowed zero pressures and logged a 79.2 pass blocking PFF grade, although he did commit one false start penalty. Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy compared Johnson to Arizona Cardinals center Rodney Hudson—who also was primarily a guard in college—and ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay agreed. McShay pegs Johnson as an early second-round pick but wouldn’t be surprised if a team takes a run at him on Day One. “Johnson was not only the best interior lineman this week,” McShay wrote. “In my eyes, he was the best player. I watched some elite pass-rush prospects bull-rush linemen and drive them back. Then they would try the same moves on Johnson, and it wasn’t working. His tape is outstanding, and he was terrific in Mobile.” TE TRAE BARRY Barry was a late addition to the National team. He actually played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl the weekend prior, during which he got to show off his improved blocking—the weakest area of his game before he got to BC. The 6-foot-6 tight end notched a 76.4 pass blocking PFF grade in Pasadena. Then, he went to Mobile and, despite only playing nine snaps, per PFF, boasted a 65.6 run blocking grade. To put that in perspective, he had just two games with the Eagles this past season where he registered a higher run blocking grade. Barry had three receiving snaps in the Senior Bowl yet wasn’t targeted.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYXJyeSBnZXR0aW5nIHNvbWUgYWN0aW9uIGluIHRoZSAzcmQuIEhl IHdhcyB3aWRlIG9wZW4gaGVyZSAobGVmdCBzZWFtKSBiZWZvcmUgYSBwaWNr IHdhcyB0aHJvd24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90cmFl X2JhcnJ5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdHJhZV9iYXJyeTM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQkNGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uZXdmdGJqP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBuZXdmdGJqPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Nl bmlvcmJvd2w/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHNlbmlvcmJvd2w8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmZsbmV0d29yaz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbmZsbmV0d29yazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJtVlJ4c2xJcWkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8ybVZSeHNs SXFpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtldmluIEouIFN0b25lIChAa3N0b25lMDYp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va3N0b25lMDYvc3RhdHVz LzE0OTAwNzY4MjMxMzYzOTExNzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVi cnVhcnkgNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK