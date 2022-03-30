Garraud, Batts and Ford All in the Transfer Portal

Boston College women's basketball was gunning for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005-06. But the Eagles ended up on the wrong side of the bubble after a second-round ACC Tournament exit.

Then they collapsed in the WNIT Sweet Sixteen, blowing a 17-point, second-half lead to Columbia.

Now, a significant portion of the team's backbone—five seniors—is turning to the transfer portal. During the WNIT, sharpshooter Makayla Dickens entered her name into the portal.

Tuesday night, point guard Marnelle Garraud and reserve center Clara Ford did the same. Junior guard Jaelyn Batts, who started 19 games in three years with the Eagles, is also in the portal.

Garraud was BC's floor general. She averaged 7.6 points and 3.7 assists per game this past season. The Lynn, Massachusetts, native started all but 12 of her 114 games at BC, averaging 28.4 minutes per game.

Garraud's best season came as a sophomore when she averaged a career-high 9.8 points, shot 38.1% from downtown and north of 40% from the field. That season, she finished fourth in the ACC in steals per game (1.9) and second in total steals (62).

The following year, she was named to the ACC All-Defensive Team. She led BC in steals (39) and even blocked shots (seven) during the COVID-19-shortened campaign.