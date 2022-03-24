Report: Makayla Dickens Has Entered Transfer Portal

Boston College women's basketball guard Makayla Dickens has entered the transfer portal, according to Mitchell Northam of The Next Hoops. Dickens will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. The 5-foot-8 senior from Virginia Beach started 64 games and appeared in 111 while logging over 1,200 points during her four-year Eagles career.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QZXIgc291cmNlIGZhbWlsaWFyIHdpdGggdGhlIHNpdHVhdGlvbiwg Qm9zdG9uIENvbGxlZ2XigJlzIE1ha2F5bGEgRGlja2VucyBoYXMgZW50ZXJl ZCB0aGUgdHJhbnNmZXIgcG9ydGFsLiBTdGFydGVkIGluIDY0IG9mIDExMCBn YW1lcyBpbiBmb3VyIHNlYXNvbnMgKDEwLjkgcHRzLCAzLjMgYXN0LCA0LjMg cmViLCAzNy4zJSAzcHQpLiBPbmUgeWVhciBvZiBlbGlnaWJpbGl0eSBsZWZ0 LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUNDd2Ji P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQUNDd2JiPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZU5leHRIb29wcz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlTmV4dEhvb3BzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1pdGNoZWxsIE5vcnRoYW0gKEBwcmltZXRpbWVNaXRjaCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wcmltZXRpbWVNaXRjaC9zdGF0dXMv MTUwNjg0MDQ1MjQwMTY2NDAwMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJj aCAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

After starting 18 or more games in each of her first three seasons in Chestnut Hill, Dickens came off the bench as a senior. As a result, she averaged a career-low 22.4 minutes per game. Nevertheless, she still shot 35.4% from deep—and ranked second on the team in 3-pointers made (52)—while averaging the third-most points per game (9.2). Dickens racked up a season-high 21 points against Albany on Nov. 28. Then she poured in 20, courtesy of six triples, in BC's signature win of the season: a 73-71 upset win over Notre Dame—BC's lone ranked victory. She also had a critical 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting in a must-have game against Duke on Feb. 24. Dickens made a name for herself against the Blue Devils three years earlier when she beat the buzzer at the end of regulation to force overtime and then, with 3.1 seconds left in double overtime, won the game with an a quick-trigger jumper from the ACC logo.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWtheWxhIERpY2tlbnMgYmVhdCB0aGUgYnV6emVyIGF0IHRoZSBl bmQgb2YgcmVndWxhdGlvbiB0byBmb3JjZSBvdmVydGltZSBhbmQgdGhlbiwg d2l0aCAzLjEgc2Vjb25kcyBsZWZ0IGluIGRvdWJsZSBPVCwgd29uIHRoZSBn YW1lIHdpdGggYSBmbG9hdGVyLCBoYW5kaW5nIEJDIGEgOTItOTAgd2luIG92 ZXIgRHVrZS48YnI+PGJyPkJDICgxNC03LCAzLTUgQUNDKSBoYXMgdGFsbGll ZCAxNC1wbHVzIHdpbnMgaW4gYSBzZWFzb24gZm9yIGp1c3QgdGhlIHNlY29u ZCB0aW1lIHNpbmNlIDIwMTAtMTEuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9p clJGcE1yOE9mIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaXJSRnBNcjhPZjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmR5IEJhY2tzdHJvbSAoQGFuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbS9zdGF0dXMv MTA5MTE2NDMzNTk3ODgyNzc3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJy dWFyeSAxLCAyMDE5PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=