Report: Makayla Dickens Has Entered Transfer Portal
Boston College women's basketball guard Makayla Dickens has entered the transfer portal, according to Mitchell Northam of The Next Hoops.
Dickens will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.
The 5-foot-8 senior from Virginia Beach started 64 games and appeared in 111 while logging over 1,200 points during her four-year Eagles career.
After starting 18 or more games in each of her first three seasons in Chestnut Hill, Dickens came off the bench as a senior. As a result, she averaged a career-low 22.4 minutes per game. Nevertheless, she still shot 35.4% from deep—and ranked second on the team in 3-pointers made (52)—while averaging the third-most points per game (9.2).
Dickens racked up a season-high 21 points against Albany on Nov. 28. Then she poured in 20, courtesy of six triples, in BC's signature win of the season: a 73-71 upset win over Notre Dame—BC's lone ranked victory. She also had a critical 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting in a must-have game against Duke on Feb. 24.
Dickens made a name for herself against the Blue Devils three years earlier when she beat the buzzer at the end of regulation to force overtime and then, with 3.1 seconds left in double overtime, won the game with an a quick-trigger jumper from the ACC logo.
Dickens ended up with 25 points in the win. She knocked down seven triples—a feat she accomplished twice that season (also did it against Virginia). The sharpshooter earned her way onto the All-ACC Freshman Team after averaging 11.8 points per game.
As a sophomore, Dickens started a career-high 26 games. Her shooting numbers were down a bit, but she finished in double figures 15 times, even registering a career-high 26 points in a January win over Pittsburgh.
Despite BC's struggles in the COVID-19-affected 2020-21 season, Dickens had her best statistical season. She averaged 12.6 points per game and shot a blistering 45% (54-of-120) from downtown.
Dickens, who is fifth all-time in program history in 3-point field goals (230), was one of five seniors on a mission to get BC to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005-06. The Eagles didn't get a chance to hear their name in 2019-20 because of the pandemic. This year—another 10-plus-win ACC campaign—ended with the Eagles on the wrong side of the bubble.
BC did earn a WNIT bid, making its first postseason appearance since 2010-11. The Eagles have won their first two games in the tournament, however, Dickens has averaged only 13 minutes per contest in those victories.