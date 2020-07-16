EagleAction - Gill Excited for ‘Clean Slate,’ New Opportunity in Chestnut Hill

Gill Excited for ‘Clean Slate,’ New Opportunity in Chestnut Hill
Deciding to leave home during a pandemic is hard enough. Doing it while saying goodbye to a dream school is even more difficult. For Jaelen Gill, however, it was the right choice to make.
Gill, a four-star running back/H-Back who graded out as the 41st-best recruit in the Class of 2018, transferred to Boston College from Ohio State on May 19, reuniting with former Buckeyes co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Not only was the Westerville, Ohio native making a big move during a time of overwhelming uncertainty, but he was also bidding farewell to a program that his late grandfather loved dearly.
“It was weighing on me because I did tell my grandfather that I was going to be playing for Ohio State and that I would make him proud playing and being a Buckeye,” Gill told reporters during a Wednesday afternoon virtual BC Athletics presser. “But I felt that my grandfather would understand—he’d want me to do what was best for myself.”
.@BCFootball WR @jaelengill21 has been granted immediate eligibility.— Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) July 14, 2020
The Ohio State transfer recorded 6 receptions for 51 yards and 1 TD with the Buckeyes last year.
Coming out of HS, Gill was 41st in @Rivals’ Class of 2018 national recruiting rankings.pic.twitter.com/Wi8e42IAIm
Gill was in an uphill battle for playing time at Ohio State, and he felt like the spring season was his shot to prove himself after totaling just seven receptions in his first two years in Columbus. COVID-19, of course, had other plans. When Ohio State shut down spring ball, Gill began discussing his future with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, as well as his family.
“If we had spring, I’m not really sure where I’d be or what I’d be doing—I probably would be still back at Ohio State, but everything happens for a reason,” Gill said.
Gill entered the transfer portal on April 22. It wasn’t long before he got a call from Hafley. In fact, Gill says that the 41-year-old rookie head coach was one of, if not the first, coaches to reach out. The 6-foot-1 converted wide receiver already had a “solid relationship” with Hafley. Gill recounts moments from 2019 spring ball when Hafley would come up to him at practice and tell him how he thought Gill had real potential to become a great player.
Hafley wasn’t the only familiar face. Linebackers coach Sean Duggan, special teams coordinator Matt Thurin, and strength and conditioning coach Phil Matusz were all part of the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff team last year. Although Gill was in communication with other schools during the transfer process, such as Baylor, USC, UNC, Pittsburgh, and Florida, the trust he had in BC’s staff, on and off the field, ultimately played a role in his commitment.
“I just felt like I was going to be taken care of the most here,” Gill said.
Gill was a dynamic running back in high school. As a sophomore at Westerville South High School, he racked up 1,553 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. By the time he was recruited, he was ranked the third-best all-purpose back in the country. He had offers from the likes of LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, and USC. Yet he stayed local.
When Gill arrived at Ohio State, he switched to the H-Back position, which was featured in Urban Meyer’s offense. Facing the pressures shared by many big-time local recruits across the country, Gill was expected to eventually fill the role that Curtis Samuel played. The problem was, Gill struggled to climb the depth chart, competing with Parris Campbell, CJ Saunders, and KJ Hill—guys who he says became mentors in what was a “learning experience” at Ohio State.
Gill only played in one game in 2018 before redshirting his freshman season: he hauled in one pass for 11 yards amid a 49-6 clobbering of Tulane. Then, last year, when Ryan Day took over as head coach, the offensive scheme changed. As a result, the H-Back position was converted into more of the traditional slot receiver role. Gill adjusted but still only notched six receptions for 51 yards and the lone score of his Buckeyes career—38 of those yards, in addition to his only touchdown, came against Rutgers.
Gill confidently told reporters on Wednesday that he can play anywhere on the field. In his eyes, he doesn’t have to prove anyone wrong.
“It’s really me just trying to prove myself and my close ones and everybody around me right,” he said. “I have a lot of faith in myself. My immediate family, my friends all have a lot of faith in me. So I’ve always believed I can make a big impact in whatever role I have.”
Gill is listed as a wide receiver on the Eagles’ 2020 roster, however, there’s no telling how Hafley and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. will use the Ohio State transfer. Grouped with speedster Zay Flowers, veteran deep threat Kobay White, and NFL hopeful tight end Hunter Long, Gill rounds out one of the more intriguing BC receiving corps in recent memory.
Just like any other athlete in 2020, Gill is taking things day by day, following the team’s COVID-19 protocols and gearing up for a season that might not happen. Most importantly, though, he feels like the program has embraced him these past few months.
“I’m the happiest I’ve been in a while,” Gill said. “I’m just excited.”