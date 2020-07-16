EagleAction - Gill Excited for ‘Clean Slate,’ New Opportunity in Chestnut Hill

Deciding to leave home during a pandemic is hard enough. Doing it while saying goodbye to a dream school is even more difficult. For Jaelen Gill, however, it was the right choice to make. Gill, a four-star running back/H-Back who graded out as the 41st-best recruit in the Class of 2018, transferred to Boston College from Ohio State on May 19, reuniting with former Buckeyes co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Not only was the Westerville, Ohio native making a big move during a time of overwhelming uncertainty, but he was also bidding farewell to a program that his late grandfather loved dearly. “It was weighing on me because I did tell my grandfather that I was going to be playing for Ohio State and that I would make him proud playing and being a Buckeye,” Gill told reporters during a Wednesday afternoon virtual BC Athletics presser. “But I felt that my grandfather would understand—he’d want me to do what was best for myself.”

Gill was in an uphill battle for playing time at Ohio State, and he felt like the spring season was his shot to prove himself after totaling just seven receptions in his first two years in Columbus. COVID-19, of course, had other plans. When Ohio State shut down spring ball, Gill began discussing his future with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, as well as his family. “If we had spring, I’m not really sure where I’d be or what I’d be doing—I probably would be still back at Ohio State, but everything happens for a reason,” Gill said. Gill entered the transfer portal on April 22. It wasn’t long before he got a call from Hafley. In fact, Gill says that the 41-year-old rookie head coach was one of, if not the first, coaches to reach out. The 6-foot-1 converted wide receiver already had a “solid relationship” with Hafley. Gill recounts moments from 2019 spring ball when Hafley would come up to him at practice and tell him how he thought Gill had real potential to become a great player. Hafley wasn’t the only familiar face. Linebackers coach Sean Duggan, special teams coordinator Matt Thurin, and strength and conditioning coach Phil Matusz were all part of the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff team last year. Although Gill was in communication with other schools during the transfer process, such as Baylor, USC, UNC, Pittsburgh, and Florida, the trust he had in BC’s staff, on and off the field, ultimately played a role in his commitment. “I just felt like I was going to be taken care of the most here,” Gill said. Gill was a dynamic running back in high school. As a sophomore at Westerville South High School, he racked up 1,553 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. By the time he was recruited, he was ranked the third-best all-purpose back in the country. He had offers from the likes of LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, and USC. Yet he stayed local.