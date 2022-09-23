Donovan Ezeiruaku said this spring that he wanted to get back to being the athlete Boston College recruited him to be. Ezeiruaku, who felt like he played too "robotic" at times during his true freshman season—which he started as a 17-year-old—has broken out this fall. The sophomore defensive end leads the team with a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 87.0. For reference, no other Eagle currently boasts a mark above 78.2. "I think I'm starting to do that," Ezeiruaku said of his spring goal. "Still got a long season to go. Each and every game, I just want to prove the fact that I am going to be an athlete that BC brought me here to be."

Ezeiruaku's season-opening performance against Rutgers turned heads. He racked up eight solo tackles—five shy of his 2021 total—two TFLs, both of which featured forced fumbles, and a sack. Already, the Williamstown, New Jersey, native has matched his total tackles (19) and sacks (two) count from last year. Plus, Ezeiruaku ranks second on the team in pressures (seven), per PFF. He's right behind sixth-year defensive end Marcus Valdez (eight pressures). Despite the age difference, Ezeiruaku and Valdez are talking "all the time," he says. Ezeiruaku pointed out that, every week, they compare notes when completing their opponent personnel reports. They've spearheaded a BC pass rush that has welcomed three sacks from the second level so far. The Eagles are tied for third in the ACC in sacks per game (2.67) this season. They haven't been better than 10th in that department since 2018. Where Ezeiruaku has arguably made his biggest jump, however, is run defense. He leads all edge rushers nationally in PFF run defense grade (91.1). Ezeiruaku attributes his improvement to his weight gain. He's up about eight pounds, from 237 to 245, since last season.

