In 2022, Ezeiruaku Wants to Be the Athlete BC Recruited Him to Be
We grow to our environment, including the people we're around.
It's a "Donovanism."
That's what the bright-eyed and candid Donovan Ezeiruaku calls it, anyway.
"I was always the youngest guy in my group, the sophomore Boston College defensive end said after Tuesday's spring practice. "So I felt as though I got taller because I was always around taller people, or I got better, obviously, because I was always around better people.
"I definitely appreciate being the youngest guy in the group all the time."
The 6-foot-2, 236-pound Ezeiruaku was still just 17 years old when he played his first college football game. He recorded a pair of tackles, notably his first-ever TFL, in the Eagles' season-opening blowout of Colgate. Then, two weeks later, he notched his first career sack at Temple.
Ezeiruaku, a mid-year enrollee who also had a sack in last year's spring game, ended up challenging veteran Marcus Valdez for starting snaps at defensive end in training camp. And, with Valdez's early-season hand injury and an otherwise thin D-Line, he got his opportunity in September to showcase his skill set.
Against Colgate and Temple alone, Ezeiruaku totaled nine pressures, including eight quarterback hurries, per Pro Football Focus.
The Williamstown, New Jersey, native understood he was going to get a chance right away. BC defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase told him not to expect to sit or redshirt the 2021 campaign due to the team's lack of depth at the position.
"So I knew what I was getting myself into," Ezeiruaku said. "But, at the same time, I didn't know what I was getting myself into. Because it's a whole different game. Going from high school to college. It's definitely different."
Ezeiruaku still made an impact up front for the Eagles during the heart of the season. Like when he stopped Missouri running back Tyler Badie in his tracks behind the line of scrimmage on a first quarter 3rd-and-5. Or when he helped Shitta Sillah blow up a fake toss play in the second half at then-No. 25 Clemson.
But he didn't have much of an effect as a pass rusher. In fact, between Week 4 (Missouri game) and Week 12 (Florida State game), Ezeiruaku didn't generate a single pressure in 51 pass rushing snaps, according to PFF.
"I felt like I limited myself last year," Ezeiruaku said. "I wasn't the athlete that they brought me in here to be. I was kinda more robotic. So I've been working this year in this offseason more on just being an athlete."
That means using his speed off the edge and working his hands to get to the quarterback. Ezeiruaku has experience doing just that. After all, the former three-star recruit and No. 16 New Jersey prospect in the Class of 2021 racked up more than 50 tackles and a total of 7.5 sacks for Williamstown in 2019—his final non-COVID-19 season in high school.
Ezeiruaku mentioned Tuesday that, as a shorter edge rusher, he is a default leverage end. As a result, he tries to work speed first and then turns to power. More specifically, he explained that he can really only bull rush after he's shown an offensive tackle speed. But he emphasized that he's got some power, too.
His technical advantages were reflected in where he lined up last year. He was mostly outside the tackles or positioned as an outside linebacker.
Ezeiruaku said that he holds himself to a "higher standard" than his performance in 2021. His goal for his sophomore season? At least 10 sacks.
Head coach Jeff Hafley felt like Ezeiruaku started to return to form toward the end of last season and has carried that momentum into the spring. Ezeiruaku played 31 snaps in the finale against then-No. 18 Wake Forest and logged six tackles and another sack.
"He's got all the intangibles," Hafley said. "Phenomenal person, good leadership qualities, practices really hard. Smart. Understands the game. Has pass rush ability. ... We're gonna count on him to be very productive next year."
Ezeiruaku is counting on himself to be a leader, too. It's a sentiment his classmates share. He said he's especially close to running back Xavier Coleman, wide receivers Lewis Bond and Dante Reynolds and defensive backs CJ Burton, Jamareeh "Bug" Jones and Jalen Cheek. It's a group that, despite only being sophomores and redshirt freshmen, sees itself as experienced.
"We're stepping into a new role this year," Ezeiruaku said. "We're not looked at as young guys anymore. Coming into this year, we are the vets. We're going to [have] a bigger role in the team. Guys are looking at us to make plays, even though we're just one year removed out of high school."
There's that Donovanism again. And it's spreading to his classmates, several of whom are the future of BC's re-established defense.