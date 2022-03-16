In 2022, Ezeiruaku Wants to Be the Athlete BC Recruited Him to Be

We grow to our environment, including the people we're around. It's a "Donovanism." That's what the bright-eyed and candid Donovan Ezeiruaku calls it, anyway. "I was always the youngest guy in my group, the sophomore Boston College defensive end said after Tuesday's spring practice. "So I felt as though I got taller because I was always around taller people, or I got better, obviously, because I was always around better people. "I definitely appreciate being the youngest guy in the group all the time." The 6-foot-2, 236-pound Ezeiruaku was still just 17 years old when he played his first college football game. He recorded a pair of tackles, notably his first-ever TFL, in the Eagles' season-opening blowout of Colgate. Then, two weeks later, he notched his first career sack at Temple.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ud28gYmlnIHN0b3BzIGZyb20gQkMgdHJ1ZSBmcmVzaG1lbi4gRmly c3QsIERMIFR5IENsZW1vbnMgYnJpbmdzIGRvd24gVGVtcGxlIFFCIEp1c3Rp biBMeW5jaCBvbiBhIHNjcmFtYmxlLiBUaGVuLCBERSBEb25vdmFuIEV6ZWly dWFrdSBzYWNrcyBMeW5jaCwgZm9sbG93aW5nIGFuIE93bHMgZmFsc2Ugc3Rh cnQuPGJyPjxicj5UZW1wbGUgcHVudHMgYWdhaW4uIDxicj48YnI+QkMmIzM5 O3MgZGVmZW5zZSBoYXMgYmVlbiBodW1taW5nIGFsbCBkYXkuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mdTNvb0xKTmQ5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZnUz b29MSk5kOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmR5IEJhY2tzdHJvbSAoQGFuZHli YWNrc3Ryb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5keWJh Y2tzdHJvbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQzOTI5ODkzNjcwMzk0Njc1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Ezeiruaku, a mid-year enrollee who also had a sack in last year's spring game, ended up challenging veteran Marcus Valdez for starting snaps at defensive end in training camp. And, with Valdez's early-season hand injury and an otherwise thin D-Line, he got his opportunity in September to showcase his skill set. Against Colgate and Temple alone, Ezeiruaku totaled nine pressures, including eight quarterback hurries, per Pro Football Focus. The Williamstown, New Jersey, native understood he was going to get a chance right away. BC defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase told him not to expect to sit or redshirt the 2021 campaign due to the team's lack of depth at the position. "So I knew what I was getting myself into," Ezeiruaku said. "But, at the same time, I didn't know what I was getting myself into. Because it's a whole different game. Going from high school to college. It's definitely different." Ezeiruaku still made an impact up front for the Eagles during the heart of the season. Like when he stopped Missouri running back Tyler Badie in his tracks behind the line of scrimmage on a first quarter 3rd-and-5. Or when he helped Shitta Sillah blow up a fake toss play in the second half at then-No. 25 Clemson. But he didn't have much of an effect as a pass rusher. In fact, between Week 4 (Missouri game) and Week 12 (Florida State game), Ezeiruaku didn't generate a single pressure in 51 pass rushing snaps, according to PFF. "I felt like I limited myself last year," Ezeiruaku said. "I wasn't the athlete that they brought me in here to be. I was kinda more robotic. So I've been working this year in this offseason more on just being an athlete." That means using his speed off the edge and working his hands to get to the quarterback. Ezeiruaku has experience doing just that. After all, the former three-star recruit and No. 16 New Jersey prospect in the Class of 2021 racked up more than 50 tackles and a total of 7.5 sacks for Williamstown in 2019—his final non-COVID-19 season in high school.

Donovan Ezeiruaku sacks Vineland's quarterback Tyreem Powell during Williamstown’s South Jersey group 5 semifinal round playoff game in 2018 (Photo: Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City).