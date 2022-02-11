Despite Loss, BC Relishes ‘Very Special’ Crowd Versus No. 5 Wolfpack

The Eagles (15-9, 6-7 ACC) nearly tripled that total versus the Wolfpack (22-3, 13-1), a potential No. 1 seed in this year’s March Madness. In fact, 2,547 fans turned out for a game that, in regulation alone, featured 13 lead changes and six ties and had the makings of an instant classic.

But, for a BC program that’s searching for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005-06 and averages just 914 fans at home games this season, it was more than that.

A student-led “Let’s go Eagles!” chant echoed throughout Conte Forum Thursday night as Boston College women’s basketball guard Kaylah Ivey navigated the point midway through the fourth quarter of a back-and-forth game against No. 5 North Carolina State.

Students in attendance had the opportunity of obtaining ticket vouchers for Saturday afternoon’s game between BC men’s basketball and No. 7 Duke. But many of them were locked into the women’s team’s performance Thursday night. And, while it ended in a heartbreaking overtime defeat, the Eagles are hopeful their play will motivate students to come back.

“It was very special,” said senior guard Cam Swartz, who piled up a game-high 24 points. “I don’t think people understand how much work and effort we put into this, but not just that—that we are good.”

She continued: “That turnout was awesome. I just hope that it continues and this maybe gave them a little taste of what it is to watch our games.”

Fellow senior Taylor Soule, who contributed a 16-and-10 double-double in the loss, emphasized that she wishes BC could have pulled off the upset in front of the crowd. But she, too, is optimistic students can show out for the final two home games of the season.

And Soule made it clear that the Eagles have been relevant for a while. Both she and Swartz were part of BC's core when it made a run at the NCAA Tournament before COVID-19 canceled the postseason in 2019-20.

“I hope they keep coming,” Soule said. “I hope they realize that—no disrespect to the men’s team, but there is another basketball team here on campus. And we’re good, and we’ve been good.

“And although we can bring energy for ourselves, it is nice, and it definitely feels good to have people supporting you.”

Fourth-year head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee mentioned how N.C. State routinely plays in front of thousands of fans every night. She was curious as to how her squad would respond to a louder Conte Forum than it’s used to.

Bernabei-McNamee said she thought the Eagles stepped up to the occasion and “really fed off that energy.”

“The crowd was amazing,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “How great would it be? Like, what a great ‘Sixth Man.’ It truly is. When you have that kind of atmosphere, that is home-court advantage.

“I know the student body isn’t listening to this press conference. I wish they were. But, if they were, I’d tell them, please come back, because they made all the difference in the world in that game.”