Eagles Fall Short of Top-Five Upset in Overtime Against N.C. State

Cam Swartz used a Maria Gakdeng screen to reach the top of the arc. She veered left before pivoting right with a dribble through her legs. Then she shot past North Carolina State’s Kayla Jones and got to the rim for a layup that brought Boston College women’s basketball within one point of the No. 5 Wolfpack. With 13 seconds left. BC fouled, but N.C. State center Elissa Cunane went just 1-of-2 at the free throw line, giving the Eagles a chance to force overtime or win their first game over a top-five opponent since Jan. 23, 1999. Freshman forward Ally VanTimmeren cut at the right time, and senior guard Marnelle Garraud dialed up the perfect pass in traffic. The feed hit VanTimmeren in the hands, and she laid it in to tie the game. “Our reaction to get the game into overtime was almost like we had won the game,” fourth-year head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said of the Eagles, who hadn’t played an overtime game since 2018-19. “There's still five minutes left to play in the game. I think that's a team that maybe hasn't been there yet.” N.C. State, on the other hand, had been there. One of the Wolfpack’s three losses this season came in overtime: an 82-80 defeat versus then-No. 17 Georgia. N.C. State learned from that. The Wolfpack used a 9-0 run in the extra frame Thursday night to escape a passionate Conte Forum crowd with an 85-78 victory, preserving its status as a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles (15-9, 6-7 ACC) stormed out to a 13-2 lead, in large part thanks to seven of Swartz’s 18 first-half points. “When things are flowing like that, it’s not just yourself, but it’s also with the team,” Swartz said. “Like the flow of everything. And I feel like our team very much feeds off each other.” BC, aided by 3-pointers from Swartz and VanTimmerern, kept its foot on the gas and rounded out the first quarter with a 23-12 lead. As has often been the case this season, however, the second period was a letdown for the Eagles. While they maintained a double-digit advantage through the midway point of the quarter, they ended up committing five turnovers and shooting just 5-of-13 in the frame. N.C. State (22-3, 13-1) closed the half on a 14-3 run. The only BC points in that span were scored by Swartz, who was 7-of-10 from the field in the opening two quarters. Kayla Jones, a 6-foot-1 graduate forward who finished with 17 points and nine offensive rebounds, was key for the Wolfpack down the stretch of that swing. She logged five points and drew a pair of charges. Jones’ success on the offensive glass was infectious. The Wolfpack piled up 20 rebounds on that end of the floor, which resulted in 12 second-chance points. Bernabei-McNamee said BC needed to block out better, especially against a team like N.C. State that’s far too talented not to make its opponent pay. The Eagles clung to a 35-32 lead at intermission. From that point forward, a game that featured 13 lead changes and six ties in regulation was nothing short of a roller coaster. Graduate guard Raina Perez delivered N.C. State its first lead of the game early in the third quarter with a floater that followed a Kai Crutchfield stepback 3-pointer. BC reclaimed its advantage soon after, though, courtesy of outside shots from VanTimmeren and Kaylah Ivey. And, eventually, Taylor Soule countered a 7-0 Wolfpack surge with back-to-back layups: the first on a putback, the second part of an old-fashioned 3-point play. Ivey ended the quarter with a 3-pointer, lifting the Eagles to a 51-50 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaW1lbHkgMy1wb2ludGVyIGZyb20gSXZleSBiZWZvcmUgdGhlIGVu ZCBvZiB0aGUgdGhpcmQuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1RvZ2V0aGVyQXNPbmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUb2dldGhlckFzT25lPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Gb3JCb3N0b24/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGb3JCb3N0b248L2E+8J+mhSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTjh6bjVLdTdaRyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L044em41S3U3Wkc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQm9zdG9uIENvbGxlZ2UgV29t ZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBiY193YmIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmNfd2JiL3N0YXR1cy8xNDkxOTMwNTk5MDE5MzE5Mjk4 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDExLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“I thought she played a spectacular game,” Bernabei-McNamee said of her sophomore guard. “Poised. I mean you see her stat line. Didn't have turnovers. Two steals, two assists. Just really handled the pressure well.” A five-point shift occurred in the infancy of the fourth quarter. Diamond Johnson finished a layup through Swartz’s fourth foul—which sidelined her for a good bit of the final frame​​—and, although Johnson missed her subsequent free throw, an N.C. State offensive rebound led to a Cunane and-one. Except, a Garraud 3-pointer put BC back on top, 58-57. As the teams traded buckets and the clock ticked, N.C. State turned to the press. The Eagles handled it fine but couldn’t get shots to fall on back-to-back possessions, while Perez sank a floater and then found Crutchfield on a backdoor cut for two more. That’s when BC made its overtime push, orchestrated by Swartz, Garraud and VanTimmeren.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSYjMzk7cmUgZ29pbmcgdG8gT1ZFUlRJTUUhISEgTEVUJiMzOTtT IEdPITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ub2dl dGhlckFzT25lP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j VG9nZXRoZXJBc09uZTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRm9yQm9zdG9uP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRm9yQm9zdG9uPC9hPvCfpoUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1dlR2doNkxteFgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XZUdnaDZMbXhY PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJvc3RvbiBDb2xsZWdlIFdvbWVu4oCZcyBCYXNr ZXRiYWxsIChAYmNfd2JiKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2JjX3diYi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5MTkzODczMjE5ODM1OTA0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK