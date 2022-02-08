Defending National Champion Eagles Picked to Win ACC

Boston College lacrosse won a national championship before an ACC Tournament title. That speaks to the league's strength more than anything.

But Tuesday the Eagles were picked in the preseason coaches poll to win the conference. They have been conference regular season champs twice: first in 2018, then in 2019. Those years, however, BC fell to North Carolina in the ACC Championship. Last season, BC bowed out to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament semifinals yet avenged its loss in the national title game.

As far as this year's preseason coaches poll goes, UNC was the runner-up with 74 points. Syracuse was third with 63 points. Then came Notre Dame (56) and Duke (45).

Additionally, four BC players were named to the Preseason All-ACC team Tuesday: Charlotte North (attack), Belle Smith (midfield), Hollie Schleicher (defense) and Jenn Medjid (at-large selection).

All four of them were also recognized as preseason All-Americans by both Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine.

Here's a look at the complete Preseason All-ACC team:

ATTACK

Charlotte North, Gr., Boston College

Jamie Ortega, 5th Year, North Carolina

Meaghan Tyrrell, Sr., Syracuse

MIDFIELD

Ally Mastroianni, Gr., North Carolina

Belle Smith, So., Boston College

Emma Tyrrell, Jr., Syracuse

Kasey Choma, Jr., Notre Dame

DEFENSE

Sarah Cooper, Sr., Syracuse

Hollie Schleicher, Jr, Boston College

Emma Trenchard, 5th Year, North Carolina

GOALIE

Taylor Moreno, Gr., North Carolina

AT-LARGE

Madison Ahern, Jr., Notre Dame

Catriona Berry, Gr., Duke

Caroline Blalock, Gr., Louisville

Bridget Deehan, Gr., Notre Dame

Jenn Medjid, Sr., Boston College

Emily Hawryschuk, Gr., Syracuse

Paige Petty, Gr., Pitt

BC's season opener is Saturday at noon in the Fish Field House against No. 4 Northwestern.