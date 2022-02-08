Defending National Champion Eagles Picked to Win ACC
Boston College lacrosse won a national championship before an ACC Tournament title. That speaks to the league's strength more than anything.
But Tuesday the Eagles were picked in the preseason coaches poll to win the conference. They have been conference regular season champs twice: first in 2018, then in 2019. Those years, however, BC fell to North Carolina in the ACC Championship. Last season, BC bowed out to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament semifinals yet avenged its loss in the national title game.
As far as this year's preseason coaches poll goes, UNC was the runner-up with 74 points. Syracuse was third with 63 points. Then came Notre Dame (56) and Duke (45).
Additionally, four BC players were named to the Preseason All-ACC team Tuesday: Charlotte North (attack), Belle Smith (midfield), Hollie Schleicher (defense) and Jenn Medjid (at-large selection).
All four of them were also recognized as preseason All-Americans by both Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine.
Here's a look at the complete Preseason All-ACC team:
ATTACK
Charlotte North, Gr., Boston College
Jamie Ortega, 5th Year, North Carolina
Meaghan Tyrrell, Sr., Syracuse
MIDFIELD
Ally Mastroianni, Gr., North Carolina
Belle Smith, So., Boston College
Emma Tyrrell, Jr., Syracuse
Kasey Choma, Jr., Notre Dame
DEFENSE
Sarah Cooper, Sr., Syracuse
Hollie Schleicher, Jr, Boston College
Emma Trenchard, 5th Year, North Carolina
GOALIE
Taylor Moreno, Gr., North Carolina
AT-LARGE
Madison Ahern, Jr., Notre Dame
Catriona Berry, Gr., Duke
Caroline Blalock, Gr., Louisville
Bridget Deehan, Gr., Notre Dame
Jenn Medjid, Sr., Boston College
Emily Hawryschuk, Gr., Syracuse
Paige Petty, Gr., Pitt
BC's season opener is Saturday at noon in the Fish Field House against No. 4 Northwestern.