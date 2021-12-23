Five Eagles Earn USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-American Recognition

With a patented, whipping sidearm shot; a juxtaposition of ferocity and exuberance; as well as record-setting marks, Charlotte North is the face of college women’s lacrosse.

The reigning Tewaaraton Award winner was named USA Lacrosse Magazine’s Preseason Player of the Year Wednesday. Earlier in the week, she was one of five Boston College players to be recognized as Preseason All-Americans by the national outlet.

North and defender Hollie Schleicher earned spots on the first team, while attacker Jenn Medjid, midfielder Belle Smith and graduate transfer defender Courtney Taylor landed on the second team.

North broke the sport’s single-season record for goals last season with 102. And she did that in 21 games. To put that in perspective, BC’s first and only other Tewaaraton Award winner, Sam Apuzzo, set the previous program record with 94 goals in 24 games back in 2019. North shattered the NCAA Tournament goals record, registering 23 through the Elite Eight and 31 total when all was said and done.

North was also masterful in the circle, winning 174 draws, including four in the national title game. She dominated the rest of the sport, men’s and women’s, in expected-goals-added, according to Lacrosse Reference.