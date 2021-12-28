BC Still in COVID-19 Protocol, FSU Game Postponed

Boston College men’s basketball will have to wait until the New Year to get the bad taste of its Dec. 13 “buy game” loss to Albany out of its mouth.

The Eagles’ Dec. 29 home game against Florida State was postponed Monday because BC is still in COVID-19 protocol. So are Duke and Virginia Tech, and their Wednesday games at Clemson and North Carolina, respectively, were postponed, too.

Last week, the ACC modified its rescheduling policy and declared that a team must have a roster minimum of “seven game-available student-athletes and one countable coach” to play a game. If a team doesn’t, the game will be ruled a no contest. If a team does and elects not to participate, the game will be ruled a forfeit.

If possible, games that cannot be played because of COVID-19 complications will be rescheduled. If a game can’t be rescheduled, it will be ruled a no contest.

The revised policy was retroactively applied. As a result, BC’s forfeit to Wake Forest from Dec. 22 was wiped off the board, and the Eagles returned to 1-0 in ACC play.

With Monday’s postponement, BC will go 19 days between its loss to Albany and its next game, a noon matchup against UNC.