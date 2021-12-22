ACC Modifies COVID-19 Rescheduling Policy, BC’s Forfeit Nullified

Boston College men’s basketball is undefeated in ACC play again. Well, 1-0.

A day after BC became the fourth ACC team to enter COVID-19 protocol and announced that, under current conference policy, it would have to forfeit its Wednesday night game at Wake Forest, the ACC made changes to said policy.

Now, a team must have a roster minimum of “seven game-available student-athletes and one countable coach” to play a game. If a team doesn’t, the game will be ruled a no contest. If a team does and elects not to participate, the game will be ruled a forfeit.

If possible, games that cannot be played because of COVID-19 complications will be rescheduled. If a game can’t be rescheduled, it will be ruled a no contest.

The ACC's Wednesday afternoon release stated that the modified policy is effective immediately and will be applied retroactively to any winter sports results in the 2021-22 season. The release also mentioned that this decision was “unanimously supported by the league’s athletics directors as a result of the current rise in COVID cases and its impact on winter sport programs.”

So BC’s forfeit is nullified. But the Eagles still won’t play at Wake Forest Wednesday night.

No rescheduling information about the game has been released at this time.