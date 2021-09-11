BC’s Win in Amherst Overshadowed by Injuries, Penalties and Bad Defense

Nightmare in Amherst.

Boston College star wide receiver Zay Flowers had to be helped off the field after being dragged to the ground on a third-quarter jet sweep, losing the ball and injuring his left leg in the process. Flowers needed medical assistance to get off the field. BC had already lost starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec to a right wrist injury in the first quarter, and now his right-hand man—BC’s other ACC Preseason Player of the Year vote getter​​—was sidelined.

Shortly after, UMass true freshman quarterback Brady Olson hung a deep ball over the Eagles’ secondary for a momentum-shifting touchdown. Rico Arnold was on the other end, and the Minutemen were within one score of their 37-point favorite, in-state foes.

But Flowers bounced back, and so did BC.

At least enough to survive UMass and advance to 2-0.

In a track meet of a second half, Dennis Grosel quarterbacked the Eagles to a 45-28 victory. The victory wasn’t without a horde of penalties, missed tackles and a head-scratching muffed punt. There were peaks, there were valleys and a lot of questions were raised.

This story is being updated.



