BC Receives Votes in 2021 Preseason AP Top 25

Boston College was one of five ACC teams to make an appearance in this year’s preseason AP Poll. The Eagles didn’t crack the initial Top 25, but they joined North Carolina State in the receiving votes section.

The conference was represented by three programs in the Top 25: No. 3 Clemson, No. 10 North Carolina and No. 14 Miami.

N.C. State earned 14 votes, while BC got five. At the moment, the Eagles’ lone ranked opponent is Clemson, which trails only Oklahoma and Alabama in the poll.

BC hasn’t been ranked since the 2018 season when the Eagles found themselves inside the Top 25 four weeks of the year. They climbed to No. 17 in the country after beating Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium and securing a “College GameDay” matchup against then-No. 2 Clemson. The program also made its College Football Playoff rankings debut that season.

Before 2018, BC hadn’t entered the AP Poll in 10 years. The Eagles were ranked for three weeks of the 2008 season but never eclipsed the No. 18 spot.

Of course, the season prior—dubbed the “Year of the Upset”—was when Matt Ryan’s BC started 8-0 and rose all the way to No. 2 in the nation.

Last week, the Eagles posted their highest SP+ projections and returning production rankings since 2018. And, for the first time since 2010, the program was picked in the ACC Preseason Poll to close the year as high as third in the Atlantic Division.