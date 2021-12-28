BC Ranked No. 1 in Preseason USA Lacrosse Magazine Poll
Well, the target is smack dab in the middle of Boston College lacrosse’s back.
The Eagles are the reigning national champions, and, on Monday, they became the No. 1 team in the Preseason USA Lacrosse Magazine Poll.
Here’s what the rest of the Top 20 looks like:
1. Boston College
2. North Carolina
3. Syracuse
4. Northwestern
5. Stony Brook
6. Maryland
7. Notre Dame
8. Duke
9. Loyola
10. Florida
11. Virginia
12. James Madison
13. Princeton
14. Stanford
15. Denver
16. Rutgers
17. Drexel
18. Jacksonville
19. UConn
20. Penn
BC will play the remainder of the top four this season, including No. 4 Northwestern in its Feb. 12 season opener.
The Eagles are returning 89% of their scoring output from last season, most notably Tewaaraton Award winner Charlotte North, who broke the sport’s single-season record with 102 goals in 2021.
Last week, North, along with four other Eagles, earned preseason All-American recognition from USA Lacrosse Magazine.
BC’s national title last year was the ultimate triumph for a program that reached the championship game three years in a row from 2017-19 but lost each time. Now, the Eagles will try to stack title game wins.