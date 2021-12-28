BC Ranked No. 1 in Preseason USA Lacrosse Magazine Poll

Well, the target is smack dab in the middle of Boston College lacrosse’s back.

The Eagles are the reigning national champions, and, on Monday, they became the No. 1 team in the Preseason USA Lacrosse Magazine Poll.

Here’s what the rest of the Top 20 looks like:

1. Boston College

2. North Carolina

3. Syracuse

4. Northwestern

5. Stony Brook

6. Maryland

7. Notre Dame

8. Duke

9. Loyola

10. Florida

11. Virginia

12. James Madison

13. Princeton

14. Stanford

15. Denver

16. Rutgers

17. Drexel

18. Jacksonville

19. UConn

20. Penn

BC will play the remainder of the top four this season, including No. 4 Northwestern in its Feb. 12 season opener.

The Eagles are returning 89% of their scoring output from last season, most notably Tewaaraton Award winner Charlotte North, who broke the sport’s single-season record with 102 goals in 2021.

Last week, North, along with four other Eagles, earned preseason All-American recognition from USA Lacrosse Magazine.

BC’s national title last year was the ultimate triumph for a program that reached the championship game three years in a row from 2017-19 but lost each time. Now, the Eagles will try to stack title game wins.