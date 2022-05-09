BC Listed With 40/1 Odds to Win the ACC
Boston College was an ACC dark horse last year. The Eagles don't have quite the same buzz this time around after an injury-riddled 2021 saw them finish 6-6.
BetOnline listed BC Monday with 40/1 odds to win the ACC this season. There are eight ACC teams with higher odds than head coach Jeff Hafley's Eagles.
Clemson, unsurprisingly, is the favorite at 2/3.
BC has never won the ACC. The Eagles have gotten close before, winning or sharing Atlantic Division titles in 2005, 2007 and 2008.
Two of those three years, they played in the ACC Championship. Except, they lost both games to Virginia Tech by a combined score of 60-28.
BC is still searching for its first eight-plus-win season since 2009. That's also the last time the Eagles posted a winning record in ACC play.
BC opens the season against Rutgers on Sept. 3. Unlike 2021, the Eagles will be tested early, with road trips to Virginia Tech (Sept. 10) and Florida State (Sept. 24) during the first month of the year.