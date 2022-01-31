BC's 2022 Schedule Is Set

Boston College's 2022 schedule is set after the ACC slate was released Monday night.

The Eagles will start the year by hosting Rutgers. It will be a revenge game for new offensive coordinator John McNulty, who had two stints as the Scarlet Knights' OC (the latest coming in 2018-19).

Then BC will travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on cross-division rival Virginia Tech. The Eagles have won three of their last four games against the Hokies. That said, the last time BC was in Lane Stadium, it committed five turnovers and was blown out, 40-14, against then-No. 23 Virginia Tech.

In Week 3, Jeff Hafley's bunch will return to Chestnut Hill to host Maine, which it last played and defeated in 2015.

After that, BC will head down to Tallahassee and take on Florida State in Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU is 10-1 in its last 11 games against BC. The Eagles staged a 20-point, second-half comeback against the Seminoles this season but fell short of the come-from-behind win.

Next, BC will host Louisville. The Cardinals lead the all-time series, 8-6, but the programs have split their last four matchups, with the home team winning each time.

The Eagles stay home, and Clemson comes to town for Week 6. This will be BC's first time hosting Clemson since its 2018 "College GameDay"-featured matchup. The Tigers are riding an 11-game win streak against BC. Dennis Grosel nearly quarterbacked BC to an upset win in Death Valley this past season, however, a dropped snap at Clemson's 11-yard line haunted the Eagles.

BC gets a bye after its showdown with Clemson. The Eagles will get to recharge before making the trek to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to face Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are coming off arguably their best season in program history—they cracked the AP Top 10 for the first time ever. Interestingly enough, the road team has won the last seven games in this series.

Week 9 sends the Eagles to UConn, where they'll square off against Jim Mora's Huskies. BC and UConn haven't played since 2017 when they met in Fenway Park. The AJ Dillon-led Eagles rumbled to a 39-16 victory.

BC will get back to Alumni Stadium for a Friday night game at Alumni Stadium versus Duke. It will be the Eagles' second game against Duke in the last three years. BC kicked off the Hafley era with a 26-6 win over the Blue Devils in 2020.

The homecoming will be short-lived, as the Eagles will fly to Raleigh the following week. BC will try to avenge its 33-7 loss to North Carolina State from this past season.



Then comes the most highly-anticipated game of the schedule: the Eagles' Nov. 19 date with Notre Dame in South Bend. It's Phil Jurkovec's second and final shot at his old team in the second-to-last week of the regular season.

BC wraps up its year at home against Syracuse, just like it did in 2018. That season, though, the Eagles fell to the best Orange team of the Dino Babers era, 42-21.

When all is said and done, the Eagles get a bye to split up their toughest Atlantic Division matchups, but then they have four of their next five games on the road.

Here's what it looks like, week by week.