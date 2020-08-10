EagleAction - BC Posts Another Round of Perfect COVID-19 Test Numbers

The 2020 college football season is hanging in the balance, but Boston College continues to do its part to keep hope alive. First-year head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters on Monday morning that the program tested 164 student-athletes, coaches, and staff members for COVID-19 over the weekend, and—once again—no one produced a positive result.

"It shows me that my teammates really care about our team & what we can do," Phil Jurkovec on another rd of successful COVID-19 testing.



"It really is hard to go months at a time w/out seeing anybody outside of our circle. People have made sacrifices, and I thank them for that." — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) August 10, 2020

On Aug. 1, BC reported that all 154 players, coaches, and staff tested on July 31 came back negative. At the time, BC Athletics had tested a total of 366 student-athletes, coaches, and staff, with only one positive result, according to Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy. The lone positive came back at the beginning of July, when the football program reported its first wave of testing. Since student-athletes returned to campus on June 22, BC football has taken several steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. BC Athletics instituted a COVID-19 operational plan, where student-athletes were first tested for coronavirus on around day eight of the state-recommended 14-day quarantine period. After quarantining, student-athletes and staff have been given daily temperature checks before entering the school’s athletic facilities BC Athletics-approved personnel are required to wear masks in all common areas, and players have been wearing Schutt’s “Splash Shield” helmet attachment to protect each other, coaches, and staff from the propulsion of respiratory droplets.