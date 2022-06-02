BC Adds Tyler Murphy as Recruiting Assistant
Boston College already added former standout linebacker Steven Daniels to its recruiting staff. The Eagles bolstered that department with another former player: quarterback Tyler Murphy, who will also serve as an assistant director of recruiting/player personnel.
Murphy returns to BC after eight years away from Chestnut Hill.
The dual-threat signal caller spent the 2014 season with BC as a transfer. Before arriving on the Heights, Murphy started his career at Florida. His time in Gainesville culminated in him playing in seven games for the Gators as a junior. He completed 112-of-185 passes (60.5%) for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. Murphy also rushed for three scores.
He was much more of a threat on the ground at BC, though. In becoming an Eagle, he joined forces with then-head coach Steve Addazio, who knew the Florida program quite well, given that he was an assistant there from 2005-10.
Addazio maximized Murphy's potential, allowing him to be the centerpiece of the offense. Murphy broke the ACC single-season quarterback rushing record with 1,184 yards. He also scampered in for 11 touchdowns, the second most on the team that year. And he completed 131-of-230 passes (57.0%) for 1,623 yards while posting a 13:10 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Murphy became the first BC quarterback to rush for 100 yards in a game, and he did that five times in 2014. He also passed and rushed for 100-plus yards in six outings that season. His best performance was a 13-carry, 191-yard showcase in BC's monumental upset of then-No. 9 USC in the first annual Red Bandana Game.
Murphy led BC to a 7-6 record in 2014, but the Eagles weren't far off from an eight- or nine-win season. BC dropped four games (Colorado State, Clemson, Florida State and Penn State) by four or fewer points, including the Pinstripe Bowl, during which Addazio's Eagles lost on a missed extra point in overtime.
Murphy went undrafted in 2015 yet signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The Steelers tried to transition Murphy to wide receiver, just like they had done with the likes of Hines Ward, Antwaan Randle El and Kordell "Slash" Stewart.
He spent a good bit of the 2015 NFL season on Pittsburgh's practice squad but was activated to back up quarterback Landry Jones in Week 7 because of injuries to Ben Roethlisberger and Michael Vick. Murphy was released that November and didn't make the active roster of another NFL team.
This season, Murphy and Daniels will assist new BC Director of Recruiting Jason Tudryn.