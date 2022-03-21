BC Adds Former LB Steven Daniels as Recruiting Assistant

Boston College's staff lost a former player when Savon Huggins replaced Rich Gunnell as the team's running backs coach. But the Eagles added another alum last week.

Steven Daniels, a standout linebacker who played for BC from 2012-15, has joined the program as the assistant director of defensive recruiting.

Daniels was most recently the inside linebackers coach at Bryant from 2019-21.

There, the former seventh round pick mentored the likes of Jesse Nemerowicz, Robert Brown, Joe Andreessen and Derrius Perryman. Nemerowicz racked up 95 tackles during Daniels' first year on staff, becoming Bryant's all-time leading tackler in the process. Brown, meanwhile, registered 108 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and three forced fumbles that season.

In the spring of 2021, the Bulldogs led the FCS in total defense and ranked four in points per game allowed. Andreessen and Perryman combined for 41 tackles, a pair of sacks and 9.0 TFLs.

Daniels had a knack for stopping ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage when he was at BC. He finished his career 14th all-time in BC history in TFLs with 30. Daniels also notched 266 tackles.

He was first-team All-ACC as a senior, helping Don Brown's top-flight defense in 2015.

Daniels was originally a four-star recruit coming out of St. Xavier in Cincinnati. He had offers from schools like Texas A&M, West Virginia, Pitt and Kentucky.