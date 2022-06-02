BC Adds Tyler Murphy as Recruiting Assistant

Boston College already added former standout linebacker Steven Daniels to its recruiting staff. The Eagles bolstered that department with another former player: quarterback Tyler Murphy, who will also serve as an assistant director of recruiting/player personnel.

Murphy returns to BC after eight years away from Chestnut Hill.

The dual-threat signal caller spent the 2014 season with BC as a transfer. Before arriving on the Heights, Murphy started his career at Florida. His time in Gainesville culminated in him playing in seven games for the Gators as a junior. He completed 112-of-185 passes (60.5%) for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. Murphy also rushed for three scores.

He was much more of a threat on the ground at BC, though. In becoming an Eagle, he joined forces with then-head coach Steve Addazio, who knew the Florida program quite well, given that he was an assistant there from 2005-10.