Barry Late Addition to Senior Bowl

He'll join BC offensive lineman Zion Johnson, who has been turning heads all week as part of the National Team.

For the third time in four years, Boston College will have a tight end participating in Senior Bowl week. Trae Barry was added to the National roster Thursday and will be coached by the New York Jets’ staff.

Barry already played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl last Saturday. He didn’t get looks as a pass catcher, however, he did showcase his improved blocking—an area of his game he labeled as a weakness when he arrived at BC.

The 6-foot-6 Summerdale, Alabama, native reeled in 21 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns this past season as a grad transfer for the Eagles. And that was without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec for six games and Barry missing time, including two full games, down the stretch with a knee injury.

Barry explored the possibility of getting one more year of eligibility yet ultimately declared for the NFL Draft. Before coming to BC, he piled up 100 career receptions at FCS Jacksonville State.

He joins Tommy Sweeney (2019) and Hunter Long (2021) as the most recent BC tight ends to take part in the Mobile, Alabama, pre-draft all-star game.

Sweeney went in the seventh round to the Buffalo Bills, and Long became BC’s highest-selected tight end in program history last year when he was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the third round.