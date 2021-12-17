Barry Says ‘Absolutely’ to Possible Return if Granted Eligibility

Barry was BC’s second-leading receiver this season. The 6-foot-6 target piled up 362 yards on 21 catches, posting 17.2 yards per reception. He was also second on the team in yards after the catch (130). Right off the bat, Barry showcased his athleticism in the opener against Colgate with a hurdle to cap off a 51-yard touchdown.

“Playoffs, there’s higher stakes, a lot more to lose,” Barry said Thursday. “A bowl game, you get a lot of time to develop and still grow your team for the next year and stuff like that. But I’d say the excitement’s there for both. There’s a lot more joy, a little more fun in a bowl game. It’s not win or go home.”

In his first year at Boston College, the former Jacksonville State tight end is experiencing bowl season for the first time in his now-five-year college career.

Trae Barry was smack dab in the middle of FCS Playoffs last spring. He’s training for a much different postseason right now.

He finished the regular season with four touchdowns, the last of which came in the finale against Wake Forest. That was his only catch of the game, though.

Barry suffered a knee injury at Louisville that sidelined him for two games and limited him for the final three. He played a combined 24 snaps against Florida State and Wake Forest, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Those games were really frustrating,” Barry said. “Just kinda when dealing with the injuries and stuff. I tried to push through and persevere through it. And, luckily, I was rewarded with the touchdown [against Wake Forest]. But I wish I could have played more and been there more for my team.”

Barry said that he’s feeling “really well” now and that he’s “excited for the future.”

What that future will be is the question. He played four full seasons at the FCS level and this year with BC. He wants one more year, but the program has to work with the NCAA to make it happen, according to second-year head coach Jeff Hafley.

“It's all gonna be determined based on eligibility,” Hafley said Thursday. “We gotta look at a few things there. How many years he has, how many does he really have left? There's some things with the NCAA we gotta take a look at. That's a little bit trickier right now.”

Barry was asked Thursday if he’d return to BC upon receiving an additional year of eligibility.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Right now, I’m comfortable. I’m just weighing all my options and seeing how it works out.”

Barry said that he feels like he’s “matured a lot” at BC. Not only has he learned new offensive schemes, but he’s also developed new techniques, particularly when it comes to blocking, which he said was probably the “weak link” in his game. Barry noted that there’s still room for improvement—he registered PFF run blocking grades below 55 in four games this year—but that he’s taken strides fundamentally.

When BC’s passing offense was at its best this season, the middle of the field opened up for Barry, in large part because of the speed the Eagles have on the outside.