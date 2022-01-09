Barry Accepts Invite to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Trae Barry told reporters last month that he’d “absolutely” consider returning to Boston College if the grad transfer tight end was granted an additional year of eligibility. But Barry accepted an invite to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, a pre-draft all-star game, Saturday, effectively ending his college career.

Barry was named to the 2022 Senior Bowl watch list in August, however, the six-game absence of starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec and a knee injury down the stretch limited his production. The 6-foot-6 transfer, who piled up 100 receptions in four years at Jacksonville State, reeled in 21 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season. He generated buzz during fall camp and was expected to fill the shoes of Hunter Long, who led all tight ends in 2020 with 57 catches and ended up being picked by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of last year’s NFL Draft. Barry didn’t come close to matching Long’s numbers. Nevertheless, he proved to be a valuable pass catcher, especially across the middle of the field. His BC debut featured a 51-yard touchdown reception, which he capped with a hurdle over Colgate defensive back Keshaun Dancy.

Barry then hauled in five balls the next week at UMass for 98 yards. Arguably his best game came at Clemson, where both he and fellow tight end Joey Luchetti helped Dennis Grosel move the ball downfield against a Tigers passing defense that finished fourth in the ACC. Barry made seven catches for 82 yards, including a 33-yard reception at the start of the second half that put the Eagles’ lone touchdown drive in Death Valley in motion.

