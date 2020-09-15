EagleAction - Ahead of Duke Opener, Hafley Continues to Facilitate Competition

Hafley added: “So if I’m a wide receiver, and I have a great week of practice and I deserve to play, I should play. And if I’m a corner, and I have a great week of practice, and I’m locked in and I’m prepared, then I should get on the field somehow. That’s how I’m going to treat this.”

“I want to build this thing on competition,” he said, per BC Athletics. “And the reason I did that is, I believe competition brings out people’s best.

For now, the battle between Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec and incumbent Dennis Grosel continues. It’s not the only ongoing position competition on the Eagles’ roster—not even close, actually. In fact, there are 13 positions on BC’s season-opening depth chart that are still up in the air . Separated by a bold “OR” in the right-hand column of the two-deep, those positions are won during the practice week, according to Hafley.

“We’ll get a clarification probably right as the ball is kicked off,” a smiling Hafley said to reporters after Tuesday’s practice.

Hafley did note that both Jurkovec and Grosel are performing well, although he was quick to praise the quarterback room as a whole, mentioning the development of Sam Johnson III, Matt Valecce, Daelen Menard, and even true freshman Matthew Rueve.

The rookie head coach had his team honing in on fundamentals and technique for most of the summer. Because of the delayed start, he even carried over the training camp mindset to the first 20-hour week of regular season practice. In doing so, he pressed pause on game planning for Duke until late last week. Hafley told reporters that BC really only added one extra day of preparation for the Blue Devils, compared to a normal game week.

“Because the focus is still on us, I don’t think we’ve lost momentum,” Hafley said. “Our kids are really excited to play in a real game. They’re excited to play against somebody besides ourselves. And I think that they’ll be locked in.”

When asked if he thought it was advantageous for BC to have watched eight of its 2020 opponents play before the program began its own 11-game slate, Hafley said that he was actually jealous that his team wasn’t out there last Saturday. He explained that a lot of teams get the jitters out in Week 1 and are significantly more polished heading into their second game.

Duke is coming off a 27-13 loss to a top-10 Notre Dame team. One year removed from a 31-point blowout defeat to the Irish, head coach David Cutcliffe’s squad looked much-improved this time around. The offense was able to move the ball downfield, piling up 18 first downs and 332 total yards—a moral victory in itself, considering that Duke failed to eclipse the 200-yard mark last year.

Clemson transfer Chase Brice was a big reason why the Blue Devils had Notre Dame on upset alert throughout most of the afternoon.

“He’s a good quarterback,” Hafley said. “Big, strong, threw some really nice balls in that Notre Dame game. The thing that impressed me the most is how he stood in the pocket and how tough he is. He took some really good hits from Notre Dame, and he got back up. I have a ton of respect for him, his toughness, and the way he stood in there and threw the ball down the field.”

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Brice completed 20-of-37 pass attempts for 259 yards, in addition to rushing for a touchdown on a quarterback draw and recording a 23-yard, fourth quarter scramble. The Irish made him work for it, though, registering three sacks and eight quarterback hurries. Hafley knows that his defense will have to make the former Tiger uncomfortable in the pocket, too.

One of Brice’s favorite targets this past Saturday was tight end Noah Gray, who notched five receptions for 68 yards. Fifth-year BC linebacker Max Richardson told reporters on Tuesday that not only Gray, but also Duke running back Deon Jackson will be a good test for the Eagles’ linebacking corps, as both have the potential to do a lot of damage in space.

“We’re going to have to anticipate what plays are going to be called and anticipate what kind of routes these guys are going to be running, but it will be a great matchup, and we’re excited to compete against those guys—it just takes a lot of preparation,” Richardson said.

That’s what BC will be doing all week. Hafley is just happy to finally be back in a normal practice routine. He said that, per usual, Monday was the players’ day off, and Tuesday was primarily dedicated to 1st and 2nd Down work.