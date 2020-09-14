EagleAction - BC releases first depth chart of 2020 season

It's something that always signifies the start of the season is right around the corner. That's right, the release of the first depth chart of the year.

BC published that depth chart in Monday's game notes.

Here's what it looks like.

Quarterback

1. Phil Jurkovec or Dennis Grosel

3. Sam Johnson

Running Back

1. David Bailey

2. Travis Levy or Pat Garwo

Z

1. Zay Flowers

2. Ethon Williams

X

1. Kobay White

2. CJ Lewis



F

1. Jaelen Gill

2. Jehlani Galloway

TE

1. Hunter Long

2. Spencer Witter

LT

1. Zion Johnson

2. Jack Conley

LG

1. Christian Mahogany or Nate Emer

C

1. Alec Lindstrom

2. Nate Emer

RG

1. Ben Petrula

2. Blerim Rustemi

RT

1. Tyler Vrabel

2. Jack Conley

LE

1. Shitta Sillah

2. Brandon Barlow

RE

1. Marcus Valdez

2. Bryce Morais

DT

1. Luc Bequette

2. Cam Horsley

NT

1. Chibueze Onwuka

2. TJ Rayam or Ryan Betro

SLB

1. John Lamot

2. Joe Sparacio

MLB

1. Max Richardson

2. Paul Theobald

WLB

1. Isaiah McDuffie

2. Nick DeNucci

LC

1. Elijah Jones or Jason Maitre

2. Tate Haynes

RC

1. Brandon Sebastian or Josh DeBerry

3. Jason Maitre

SS

1. Jahmin Muse or Deon Jones



FS

1. Deon Jones or Mike Palmer

PK

1. Adam Boumerhi or Danny Longman or Stephen Ruiz

P

1. Grant Carlson

2. Danny Longman

H

1. Grant Carlson or John Tessitore or Dennis Grosel

KR

1. Travis Levy or Zay Flowers or Jaelen Gill

PR

1. Travis Levy or Zay Flowers or Jaelen Gill

LS

1. Aidan Livingston or Donovan Cahill