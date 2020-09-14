EagleAction - BC releases first depth chart of 2020 season

BC releases first depth chart of 2020 season
It's something that always signifies the start of the season is right around the corner. That's right, the release of the first depth chart of the year.
BC published that depth chart in Monday's game notes.
Here's what it looks like.
Quarterback
1. Phil Jurkovec or Dennis Grosel
3. Sam Johnson
Running Back
1. David Bailey
2. Travis Levy or Pat Garwo
Z
1. Zay Flowers
2. Ethon Williams
X
1. Kobay White
2. CJ Lewis
F
1. Jaelen Gill
2. Jehlani Galloway
TE
1. Hunter Long
2. Spencer Witter
LT
1. Zion Johnson
2. Jack Conley
LG
1. Christian Mahogany or Nate Emer
C
1. Alec Lindstrom
2. Nate Emer
RG
1. Ben Petrula
2. Blerim Rustemi
RT
1. Tyler Vrabel
2. Jack Conley
LE
1. Shitta Sillah
2. Brandon Barlow
RE
1. Marcus Valdez
2. Bryce Morais
DT
1. Luc Bequette
2. Cam Horsley
NT
1. Chibueze Onwuka
2. TJ Rayam or Ryan Betro
SLB
1. John Lamot
2. Joe Sparacio
MLB
1. Max Richardson
2. Paul Theobald
WLB
1. Isaiah McDuffie
2. Nick DeNucci
LC
1. Elijah Jones or Jason Maitre
2. Tate Haynes
RC
1. Brandon Sebastian or Josh DeBerry
3. Jason Maitre
SS
1. Jahmin Muse or Deon Jones
FS
1. Deon Jones or Mike Palmer
PK
1. Adam Boumerhi or Danny Longman or Stephen Ruiz
P
1. Grant Carlson
2. Danny Longman
H
1. Grant Carlson or John Tessitore or Dennis Grosel
KR
1. Travis Levy or Zay Flowers or Jaelen Gill
PR
1. Travis Levy or Zay Flowers or Jaelen Gill
LS
1. Aidan Livingston or Donovan Cahill