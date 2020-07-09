EagleAction - ACC delays athletic competitions until at least the start of September

A day after the Ivy League announced its cancellation (and potential postponement) of fall sports and all athletic competition before Jan. 1, the ACC bought itself some more time.

The ACC released a statement on Thursday morning, declaring that the conference’s Olympic Sports—men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball—will delay the start of competition until at least Sept. 1. That, of course, includes exhibitions and non-conference matchups, which are typically the events scheduled for August.

The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors.

“The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process,” the statement reads.

Even if this delay affected football, Boston College wouldn’t have to budge. The Eagles’ Week 1 home opener against Syracuse is slated for Friday, Sept. 4. Unlike last year, no ACC team is scheduled to kick off the 2020 campaign before Sept. 2.

This delay, however, will undoubtedly throw a wrench in the plans of BC’s non-revenue fall sports. While these teams haven’t released their 2020 schedules, we can use their respective 2019 calendars as a barometer, in terms of understanding what the month of August usually looks like for Olympic Sports in Chestnut Hill and Newton.

At the moment, BC men’s and women’s soccer programs appear to be suffering the biggest blow—unless exhibitions and non-conference matches are pushed back into September. Last year, starting on Aug. 20, BC men’s soccer played two exhibitions and one regular season match prior to September. The women’s soccer team began scrimmaging on Aug. 12 and had two exhibitions as well as three games, including its annual Green Line rivalry matchup with Boston University.

BC men’s and women’s cross country should be fine, considering that they haven’t had an event before Sept. 1 each of the past three seasons, according to their team schedules on BCEagles.com. And BC field hockey had just one game, an Aug. 30 match at Providence, before the calendar flipped to September.

As far as volleyball is concerned, BC’s team played one exhibition and a trio of matches—all three were part of the Oregon Classic in Eugene, whereas the rest of BC’s Olympic Sports’ August activity last year took place on the East Coast (primarily in New England).

The league’s statement mentions that each individual ACC school will have the jurisdiction of rescheduling contests. It also concludes with an important note about potential upcoming changes to fall sports as we know them:

“The league continues to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes, and that the priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes.”

It appears as if, this time around, the Ivy League’s decision-making process might not have quite the same immediate domino effect as it did back in March. After all, according to Sports Illustrated, NCAA leaders are targeting the first week of August as a deadline for when to make the call about the 2020 college football season.

Still, it certainly seems like the Power Five could be trending toward the same outcome.