UMass allowed 52.7 points and 561.2 yards per game in 2019. The Minutemen went 1-11. It was Aazaar Abdul-Rahim's first and only season as co-defensive coordinator.

"I learned a lot through that," Abdul-Rahim said after letting out a chuckle during Monday's Boston College media day. "I think you learn more from those types of adverse situations."

Abdul-Rahim, now in his third year at BC, is the Eagles' defensive backs coach and associate head coach. Known as "Coach Aazaar" by everyone in the program, Abdul-Rahim considers himself a "lifelong learner."

He's not consumed by his own pride. In fact, he believes it's a "blessing" that he has a head coach in Jeff Hafley who is a defensive back guru with seven years of NFL coaching experience. While some assistants are disgruntled by a head coach who used to coach their position, Abdul-Rahim welcomes and embraces Hafley's intellect.

"I'm fortunate to be able to have any question I want answered at the drop of a dime," Abdul-Rahim said. "And Haf is great because he doesn't push anything on me.

"I think you definitely have to humble yourself. Don't take yourself so serious that you can't take a suggestion from someone who has accomplished what he's accomplished."'

There's a mutual respect between Hafley and Abdul-Rahim, who Hafley promoted to associate head coach in 2021 after Abdul-Rahim received a Power Five DC offer that offseason. When BC's third-ranked pass defense from 2021 was brought up Monday, Hafley deferred credit to Abdul-Rahim.

"I know everybody wants to point to my DB background, but let's point to Aazaar," Hafley said. "He spends the most time with those guys. He runs the drills, he's in the meetings. He's a really good football coach."

Hafley, speaking passionately, continued: "I know he gets a lot of credit for recruiting. And I kind of felt like early in my career, that's all everybody wanted to talk about. I think he's a better coach than he is a recruiter. So I think that says a lot about him."

Hafley emphasized that he doesn't feel like he has to be in the defensive back meeting room in order to be comfortable with where the position group is heading.

He trusts Abdul-Rahim.

Back in 2020, when the program was coming off an abysmal defensive season—in which Steve Addazio's Eagles ranked 122nd nationally in passing yards allowed—Hafley and Abdul-Rahim crafted a shared vision of what they wanted BC's secondary to look like, both initially and in the future.

That defensive back blueprint included ideal size, length, speed, coverage, ability, toughness and everything in between—most notably character.

"They've gotta fit in, be BC-type kids," Hafley said. "But you can see we've brought in a lot of DBs that I think have a chance to be really good players. And we have some vets here that I think he's developed into really good players."

Hafley referenced cornerbacks Elijah Jones and Josh DeBerry as examples of players who have made significant strides under Abdul-Rahim. Jones posted the eighth-best Pro Football Focus coverage grade (75.8) of any ACC corner last season, and DeBerry was even better. The do-it-all DeBerry, who moved to nickel in 2021, ranks fourth nationally among returning corners in PFF defensive grade (82.2).