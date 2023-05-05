If it hadn't yet hit Zay Flowers that he was now in the NFL, it certainly did on Friday.



In videos posted to the Baltimore Ravens social media account, Flowers and other rookies were shown seeing their NF: jerseys for the first time and then the new guys hit the field for the first bit of Rookie Mini-Camp workouts.



"Yeah. That's it right there," Flowers said as he turned his No. 4 purple jersey around in the locker it was hanging, a huge smile on his face as he repeatedly flipped it back and forth. "I can't believe it either," he added while face timing with someone. "Well, we here now, so we've got to believe it."



While the jerseys weren't hanging in the actual locker room, but rather a makeshift one set up seemingly for the video inside the Baltimore equipment room, Flowers' jersey was still placed next to a stall that had a Lamar Jackson one inside it. While holding it on the hanger, smiling and nodding, Flowers simply added "I don't even know what to say," in what was a clear moment of "holy crap, this is actually real,' for the former BC star.



Once he threw it on, Flowers proclaimed "they might not be able to touch me in this one," and he might be right. "Going to be a lot of touchdowns. I'm trying to retire this jersey. I'm trying to retire this jersey, for real. That No. 4 is going to be legendary."



In some of the first clips we saw of Flowers out on the field, he skipped out to practice like a kid in a candy store, then, put on a show, as expected. From what we could see, routes were clean, DB's had little chance against him and he was as sure-handed as he's ever been.



Zay Flowers won't have his true "welcome to the NFL" moment until he scores or gets smoked over the middle, but Friday was one hell of a first step for him and his family.