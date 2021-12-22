Zay Flowers Reveals That He’s Coming Back for Senior Season

Zay Flowers is a showman. Not only on the field where he shakes defenders out of their boots and makes eye-popping catches, but also off the gridiron where his confidence shines as much as his infectious smile. His charismatic aura was on full display Tuesday night when Flowers posted a minute-long “decision” video on social media, thanking his coaches, teammates and family to the backdrop of dramatic music before ultimately quipping with a line that stirred up a good bit of excitement in Chestnut Hill. “Nah, I’m just playing,” Flowers said. “I’m coming back.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MRVRTIFJVTiBJVCBCQUNLIDxicj48YnI+VGhpcyBwbGFjZSBpcyBz cGVjaWFsLi4gQW5kIEkgaGF2ZSBVbmZpbmlzaGVkIGJ1c2luZXNzIHRvIGhh bmRsZS4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QNWpqdVpzVW9TIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUDVqanVac1VvUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyB6YXkgZmxv d2VycyAoQFpheUZsb3dlcnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vWmF5Rmxvd2Vycy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3MzQ3NTUxMDY4NDU5ODI3Nj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

It’s official. Flowers is returning for 2022, his senior season, rather than declaring for the NFL Draft. The star wide receiver was going as high as the first round in some mock drafts this fall—uncharted territory for BC wideouts—but quarterback Phil Jurkovec’s season-threatening hand injury threw a wrench in a potential Biletnikoff campaign. Longtime backup Dennis Grosel couldn’t get the timing down with Flowers downfield, even when the 2020 All-ACC first teamer had more than a step of separation on secondaries. Week after week, the pairing failed to connect, with Flowers diving and somersaulting helplessly. Grosel finished 4-of-25 on passes traveling 20 or more yards, according to Pro Football Focus. When Jurkovec came back, though, so did the elusive Flowers deep shots. In the Georgia Tech game alone, Flowers doubled his season touchdown total with scores of 48 and 39 yards as Jurkovec completed 6-of-10 passes traveling 20 or more yards, per PFF.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMzowMCBsZWZ0IGluIFExOiBCQyA3LCBHVCAwLjxicj48YnI+R1Qg aGFzIHN0cnVnZ2xlZCBhZ2FpbnN0IHRoZSBwYXNzIGFsbCB5ZWFyLCBhbmQg aXQgc2hvd3MgaGVyZS4gQkMgUUIgUGhpbCBKdXJrb3ZlYyBoaXRzIGEgd2lk ZS1vcGVuIFpheSBGbG93ZXJzIGZvciBhIDQ4LXlhcmQgdG91Y2hkb3duLjxi cj48YnI+QnVzdGVkIGNvdmVyYWdlLCBhbmQgRmxvd2VycyB0YWtlcyBhZHZh bnRhZ2Ugb2YgaXQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9tNUtxQm9wTTNa Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbTVLcUJvcE0zWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBB bmR5IEJhY2tzdHJvbSAoQGFuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTYyMjM4 MzE0MTIzNjc0OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMywg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Flowers closed the 12-game slate with a team-leading 44 catches, 746 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He’s also tied for third in the ACC in receptions of at least 40 yards with six. Even after missing six games this season, Jurkovec could have left for the NFL, given that there’s a weak class of quarterbacks this year. Instead, he announced his return to BC on Dec. 6 and now says that he’s “on a mission” to break the Eagles free from the shackles of ACC mediocrity. Jurkovec, who is already listed with 40/1 Heisman Trophy odds for next season, and Flowers could make each other a lot of money in 2022. They’re both NFL prospects who revolutionized BC’s passing offense in 2020. Jurkovec turned in four 300-yard passing games, and Flowers wrapped up the COVID-19-affected campaign with the 18th-most receiving yards (892) in the FBS.