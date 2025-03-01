Everything Cam Horsley Said At The NFL Combine

Cam Horsley, Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall are battling for second this week when it comes to attention on BC guys.

Horsley had a good showing during D-line workouts at the NFL Combine and put up a 31.5" vert and a 9' broad jump - not bad for a guy who came in at 6'3," 312lbs.

Like all the prospects, Horsley got his 15 minutes at a podium earlier this week. Here's everything he had to say:

On the combine process

"It's been a blur. The time's going by fast. We was at the hospital 10 hours (for physicals), but, taking advantage of this opportunity. It's a blessing and I'm grateful for it, to be in this position."

On connecting with other guys in the D-line group

"Yeah, it's a good time. A lot of guys I'm training with are here right now, in my position group. My teammate too, Don, he's here too. He's my roommate, so we've been connecting a little bit here and there when we have the time to talk and all that. It's been good."

On knowing Hafley well and how those NFL connections could help

"Coach Haf and Coach (Vince Oghobaase) I've developed a good relationship with them over the past four years at BC. They're really good coaches. The scheme and all that Coach Haf runs, I know that like the back of my hand. Coach V, the techniques he teaches and all that. I know all that stuff and it's been a really good opportunity to develop that relationship with them these past four years. Now at the next level, they'd know what to expect out of me because they've seen me as a person, not only on the field but off the field too."

On if he's thought about what it would be like possibly playing for Hafley in Green Bay

"Playing in Green Bay, that'd be great. The Packers have great tradition. I have a former teammate there too (McDuffie), he's right there, so, you know, playing in Green Bay would be a great opportunity. Anywhere, really."

On what it's like playing next to Ezeiruaku

"Playing alongside Don, it was a great experience. He's a really good leader. Very vocal leader, gets the best out of guys around him. He really got the best out of me. Before the season, started, he pulled me aside and was just like 'this is our last season. Give it all you got. There's no re-dos after this.' I took that to hard and I took that in my mind. That first game, just playing hard together and stuff like that, that carried over throughout the season. We were in-tune too. We played together the last three, four years, so it was a lot of just being in-tuned and building that camaraderie."

On if he saw Ezeiruaku having more fun while playing this season

"Yeah. He had a lot of fun this year. A lot less thinking too. Football, you just play fast and free. That's what he was playing like. Even me, just less thinking, having fun playing fast and free. Also, Coach O'Brien came in and he had good schemes. Not that Haf didn't have good schemes too, it was just different schemes we had to learn and stuff like that and I felt like that helped us too a lot."

On what was special about his final year at BC

"I would say a few games. I would say the first game of the year I know we beat Florida State. That whole week...that whole offseason really, guys were doubting us saying we can't beat Florida State. Florida State is bringing back all these guys, great transfers and stuff like that. A lot of the media was doubting us, so we took a chip on our shoulder into that game and we beat them there. That Michigan State game was special too. The Red Bandanna Game, it was a good cause for Welles Crowther. He saved people's lives. He died saving people's lives in the 9/11 fire. Those two games, for sure."

On if he feels like the program is on the cusp of something special

"BC's definitely on the rise. Coach O'Brien and Coach Fitz, Coach Lewis, they're bringing BC back I feel like. Recruiting, the philosophies that are instilled in guys, a lot of mental toughness. They're getting back to that physicality. The old BC is physical, smash mouth football and stuff like that. I feel like BC's on the rise, for sure. Over the past few years we've produced some guys. You had Zay, Mahogany, E-Jones, myself, Don, Ozzy, Drew, it's a lot of talent there. It's just getting the culture right and stuff like that. I feel like it's on the rise."

On staying at BC instead of leaving in the portal

"I would say NIL stuff, the transfer portal...the grass isn't always greener on the other side. I was very comfortable at BC. The relationships I developed with my teammates. I had some very good relationships with a lot of my teammates outside of football too, like, lifelong friends. And the culture there was a great culture. Coach Haf and his staff, they came and they built a great culture, a great locker room. There wasn't a lot of selfish guys...so, the NIL, I wouldn't say...I wanted to finish what I started, really. Come to BC and get a legacy, you know what I'm saying? Finish what I started."

On what it takes to be consistently productive for five years

"I would just say not wanting to be complacent. Getting better each and every year. I came in with a chip on my shoulder as a freshman to prove myself to the coaches. Like, I can play football at this level and I can continue to the team's success at such a young age. I got my feet wet my freshman year, I played in some games and stuff like that. It took off after that, just wanting to improve each and every year and being proud of what I put on tape after every game. Also, being coachable too. It was a blessing to be in Boston too."

On if he met with Tampa Bay

"No, I haven't."

On how much having a coach with NFL experience helped for this process

"It's great having Coach Haf the past couple years and Coach O-B coming in too. Those guys, they've been in the league, they've been around the league a long time. They know what it takes to get to the highest level. They taught us values and stuff like that of what it takes to get to the highest level. Your play matters the most. Your play is your resumé. Put good stuff on tape and carry yourself the right way. It's definitely been helpful."

On if he met with Pittsburgh at all or had a previous relationship with Mike Tomlinson through Dino

"Nah, I haven't met with the Steele yet. I don't really have a relationship with Coach Tomlin yet, but yeah I had a good relationship with Dino. He's a cool kid. Great football player, funny guy."

On describing the emotions of the week

"I'm not nervous, I'm confident. I'm confident in my abilities. I'm ready to perform at a high level. I've been training for the past two months for this. I'm just going to rely on the training, go back to the training and trust the training. I'm confident in myself and what I'm able to do."

On how much of an impact his position can play in games

"I watch a lot of film. I like guys like Derek Brown of the Panthers, He's really under appreciated in the league and he's always showing up on film, playing with violence and impacting the game. So, I try to model my game after guys like that. Just playing with a lot of physicality and emption."

On lining up against Ozzy in practice

"Lining up against Ozzy...we did this thing called Texas Drill, it's a run 1-on-1 and I went against Ozzy a lot. It was good. Iron sharpens iron really. He was really good, very technically sound at tackle, a very good player."

On how Ezeiruaku being a cerebral player helped him

"Just communication wise. It was a lot of communication going on between me and him and the D-line. His leadership too, he's a very good leader, very vocal leader. Me, I'm not so much vocal, more my actions. I'm going to put good stuff on film and I'm going to do the right things off the field."

On when he noticed Ezeiruaku becoming a leader

"When he came in as a freshman. Right off the bat, I felt like he was a very goos leader. He's a very vocal leader. He's going to make his mark. Some guys might not like that, there's some arguments and stuff like that, but that's all part of being a leader. Being a leader, not everyone's going to like you, but he came in his freshman year and made that mark."

On Drew Kendall

Drew's a very good football player, a very smart football player. His dad played in the league for a while, so he knows a lot. He's strong, athletic and it was great going up against him the past couple years. Iron sharpens iron like I said, so I feel like we made each other better football players and stuff like that. That's why he's here too. He's a heck of a person too. Funny guy, chill guy to be around."

On what he wanted to prove this week

"I want to prove my athleticism to NFL teams. Run a good 40-time, do the shuttle, the 3-cone and all that and just put up good numbers. Vert and broad and just prove I belong in the league. My athleticism and my tape backs it up."

On if he met with Dallas and how it went

"Yeah. it went well, just talking about basic stuff. Just football, drawing some plays and all that, getting to know me as a person."

On the O-line bouncing back the last couple years

"It was good. Going up against them in practice every day, it started in 2023. Mahogany came back from injury and we had Kyle Hergel too. Two veteran leaders, physical football guys, smash mouth football. We got back to it. Coach Applebaum too, he's a great O-line coach. He was with the Dolphins for a little bit and came back to BC, he coached those guys up. Practices, there was a lot of physical banging and stuff like that. The lines made each other better. It all starts up front."

On what helped convince him to stay 5 years

"I would just say I feel like I fully developed this year. Last year, I had a good year but I feel like I still left some stuff on the table. I still had something to prove. So, that offseason, I took that into this offseason and worked off that. My conditioning and all that, watching my weight and that resulted in a pretty solid season this year. I feel like I made the right decision doing that."

On what BC means to him

"BC means a lot. I loved my time there. I met a lot of good relationships. Students there, good alumni network too. People care about you. Not just as football players but actually as people too. Teachers and stuff like that too...I learned a lot of valuable lessons from teachers. I paid attention in class. We had to go to school at BC, we couldn't skip class or any of that. So, I actually got something out of it and I walked away with a degree."

On who BC fans should be looking out for

"Bam (Daveon Crouch). Lewis Bond too. Great receiver. Bam, linebacker. KP (Price). There's a lot of guys. Carter Davis. Amari Jackson too. There's a lot of guys to look out for and a couple O-linemen, Eryx (Daughtrey) too."

On what he thinks the biggest thing he has to improve is

"I would just say in my game, having a pass rush plan. I feel like just having a plan...I worked a lot on that this offseason. Working on my weaknesses. That's one of my weaknesses I have to work on. But, I feel like I have the athleticism in my body to be a great pass rusher and that could add even more value to me."